PLEASE JOIN US AT B.GOOD FAIR LAWN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 25th BETWEEN 4PM-8PM!
Looking for a delicious healthy meal for your family? Want to support a local charity? Why not do both at the same time?!B.GOOD Fair Lawn will be hosting an event to benefit Children’s Aid & Family Service’s STRIVE program on Wednesday, July 25th from 4-8pm. They will be donating 100% of SALES to STRIVE. STRIVE is a structured skill development day habilitation program for adults ages 21 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program fosters independence, develops social/life skills and strengthens community inclusion by honoring personal development and choice.
B. Good Fair Lawn is located at 16-31 NJ Route 208 in the Fair Lawn Promenade. Please make sure to mention Children's AId and Family Services when placing your order! We look forward to seeing everyone this Wednesday!
