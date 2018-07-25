Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 10:37 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 10:37 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

PLEASE JOIN US AT B.GOOD FAIR LAWN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 25th BETWEEN 4PM-8PM!

    Share

Looking for a delicious healthy meal for your family?  Want to support a local charity?  Why not do both at the same time?! 

B.GOOD Fair Lawn will be hosting an event to benefit Children’s Aid & Family Service’s STRIVE program on Wednesday, July 25th from 4-8pm. They will be donating 100% of SALES to STRIVE.  STRIVE is a structured skill development day habilitation program for adults ages 21 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program fosters independence, develops social/life skills and strengthens community inclusion by honoring personal development and choice.  

B. Good Fair Lawn is located at 16-31 NJ Route 208 in the Fair Lawn Promenade.  Please make sure to mention Children's AId and Family Services when placing your order!  We look forward to seeing everyone this Wednesday!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • PLEASE JOIN US AT B.GOOD FAIR LAWN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 25th BETWEEN 4PM-8PM!
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost