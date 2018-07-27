Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 27 2018 @ 12:42 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 27 2018 @ 12:42 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Car Burglar Arrest in Paramus

    Share

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Rashawn Vaughan, 22 yoa, of Passaic NJ, for Burglary to Auto and Theft.

On Sunday, June 10, 2018 during the overnight hours at least 7 cars parked in the south-east section of Paramus between Village Circle Drive and Prospect Street were burglarized. All the cars had been left unlocked in their driveways overnight.  The proceeds from the thefts included loose change, cash and at least 1 I-Pad.

Paramus Police Detective Jack Cacamis was assigned the case and began canvasing the crime scene areas for evidence. During his investigation he was able to develop information linking Rashawn Vaughan to the crimes. Vaughan is also a suspect in several other towns, including Rochelle Park and Bloomfield, for similar crimes.

On July 24, 2018, Vaughn was charged for the Paramus offenses. He is currently lodged in the Essex County Jail ,on other unrelated crimes, awaiting his bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rashawn Vaughan was charged on July 24, 2018 with:

Burglary to Auto               2C: 18-2A(1)

 

Theft              

            2C:20-3A

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Car Burglar Arrest in Paramus
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost