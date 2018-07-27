Car Burglar Arrest in Paramus by

Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 04:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Rashawn Vaughan, 22 yoa, of Passaic NJ, for Burglary to Auto and Theft.

On Sunday, June 10, 2018 during the overnight hours at least 7 cars parked in the south-east section of Paramus between Village Circle Drive and Prospect Street were burglarized. All the cars had been left unlocked in their driveways overnight. The proceeds from the thefts included loose change, cash and at least 1 I-Pad.

Paramus Police Detective Jack Cacamis was assigned the case and began canvasing the crime scene areas for evidence. During his investigation he was able to develop information linking Rashawn Vaughan to the crimes. Vaughan is also a suspect in several other towns, including Rochelle Park and Bloomfield, for similar crimes.

On July 24, 2018, Vaughn was charged for the Paramus offenses. He is currently lodged in the Essex County Jail ,on other unrelated crimes, awaiting his bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rashawn Vaughan was charged on July 24, 2018 with:

Burglary to Auto 2C: 18-2A(1)

2C:20-3A

