New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera to Hold Auditions for Verismo Opera Chorus to Perform in Bellini's Norma

Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 04:54 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Bergen County, New Jersey; July 24, 2018) – The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera's Artistic Director Lucine Amara announces the Verismo Opera Chorus will holds open auditions for singers in August and September. Professional, amateur, and retired male and female singers may apply.

Auditions take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 840 Soldier Hill Road in Emerson, New Jersey, on August 22 and 29 and September 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For all auditions, singers must make an appointment in advance by contacting (201) 886-0561 or [email protected] Applicants complete and submit an application located at http://verismopera.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Verismo-Opera-Chorus-Application.pdf.

The Verismo Opera Chorus performs in the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera's new production of Vincenzo Bellini's Norma on October 28, 2018. The company presents this dramatic work at 3 p.m. at the Bergen Performing Arts Center, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, in Englewood, New Jersey.

Under the direction of Associate Conductor/Chorus Director Michael Wittenburg, the Verismo Opera Chorus performs live singing in Italian. Preparation includes instruction in the pronunciation of the text in Italian, vocal warm-ups, learning and memorizing the words and music and following detailed staging. The opera is fully staged, and the cast performs in costume accompanied by an orchestra led by Principal Conductor/Music Director Maestra Lucy Arner.

Audition Process

Male singers, representing all vocal ranges and ages, are especially needed. Adult applicants require a rudimentary working ability to read music and experience singing. Teenagers, ages 17 to 19, may also audition for the Verismo Opera Chorus and must read music and have some prior vocal experience singing with a school, choir, or another performing group or organization. Previous stage experience and foreign language study are desirable, but are not a necessity. Preference is given to applicants with these skills and experiences.

During the audition process, a pitch matching and range exercise assesses each singer's appropriate placement within the chorus. Applicants may bring a short song to perform for the audition. Vocalists accepted to the Verismo Opera Chorus stay for the rehearsal that evening as a trial basis. Singers invited to join the chorus pay a nominal fee of $60 to cover costs for the production's musical score, costumes, and related expenses.

Accessible Site

The audition site is handicapped accessible and designated handicapped parking is available in the parking lot. Restrooms are available for wheelchair access. The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is committed to ensuring its programs and services are accessible. Vocalists requiring a special accommodation or with specific questions about the physical features of a facility where Verismo Opera performs may call (201) 886-0561 at least two weeks prior to the audition.

About New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, has been an integral part of the region’s classical music culture. Led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, Verismo Opera is the Bergen Performing Arts Center's house opera company. Verismo Opera provides performing opportunities for artists through semi-annual productions and concerts, directs an international vocal competition drawing artists worldwide, and organizes opera workshops and master classes.

For information, visit Verismo Opera's web site, www.verismopera.org; follow the company on Facebook, http://bit.ly/9JXTP8, or Twitter @NJVerismoOpera; or call (201) 886-0561.

