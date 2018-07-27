NY WATERWAY AND MACK CALI OFFER FREE GAMES, FOOD AND DEMOS AT FIRST HARBORSIDE KIDS FEST ON AUGUST 4 by

Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 04:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway and Mack Cali invite kids under 12 to the first free Harborside Kids Fest at the air-conditioned Atrium in Harborside at 210 Hudson Street, Jersey City on Saturday August 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family-friendly event offers sweet treats, contests and demos from a dozen local vendors.

NY Waterway ferries offer service to Harborside seven days a week from West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan.

Kids under the age of 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries through Labor Day, September 3.

Kids and parents can enjoy contests from Hudson Play and Capitol Wrestling, a bouncy house from J TaeKwondo and Kickboxing Academy, and dancing demos by the Surati School of Performing Arts.

Special $5 per day weekend parking is available at the staffed parking lot at 195 Hudson Street, just steps away from the entrance to the Harborside Atrium. Harborside also is served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses.

