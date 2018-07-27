Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Maywood Avenue in Maywood by

Thursday, July 26 2018 @ 12:18 PM EDT

Hackensack, N.J. – In the very near future, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the Borough of Maywood as follows:

Maywood Avenue, from Essex Street northward to Spring Valley Avenue

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

