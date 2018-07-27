New Bridge Medical Center Is Live In Statewide Data Sharing with New Jersey Health Information Network by

(July 26, 2018) New Bridge Medical Center (NBMC), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) are working together to advance healthcare interoperability. New Bridge Medical Center is the first Trusted Data Sharing Organization (TDSO) to route healthcare data to the New Jersey Health Information Network (NJHIN), a shared services platform, created by NJDOH and powered by NJII, that provides the infrastructure for electronic exchange of patient health information among healthcare providers, HIE organizations, and state health data sources.

“Folks are beginning to understand the value of having their health information available to any doctor who needs to see them, without resorting to outdated methods like paper mail and fax. Interoperability and data integration—including the NJHIN—are the ways that New Jersey will get there,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said. “I am proud of New Bridge for taking this step, so that residents can truly own their health information and receive the highest level of care. Together, we are building on Governor Murphy’s vision of an innovation economy in health care.”

Interoperability is the exchange of healthcare information among two or more disparate healthcare organizations to inform and improve patient care. NBMC is currently sending alerts through the NJHIN as part of its goals to achieve Transitions of Care (TOC), the coordination and continuity of health care during a movement from one healthcare setting to another, for its patient population. This will allow providers to be alerted when one of their patients are admitted or discharged at NBMC.

“New Bridge Medical Center is excited about this New Jersey initiative which gives us the opportunity to support the state through this partnership,” said NBMC Chief Information Officer, Jennifer D’Angelo. “This furthers our leadership commitment to enhancing our technology as we become an innovative destination hospital providing quality care in a collaborative environment to the communities we serve,” said D’Angelo. “Further, we are particularly pleased that this partnership positions us to take the lead in providing integrated care to our veterans,” said D’Angelo. “As New Bridge is a participating provider in the Veterans Choice Program, being able to be at the forefront of interoperability and share critical health information will particularly benefit this population.”

“Earlier this year, New Bridge Medical Center, the largest hospital in New Jersey, led the way in expanding access to health care for thousands of veterans and active duty service members,” said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, lll. “Now, by investing in digital infrastructure and taking a lead role in modernizing the use of health information, Bergen County’s public hospital is improving health care delivery for veterans, their families, and patients throughout our region.”

The State of New Jersey received federal funding to support onboarding of providers to the state’s health information exchange (HIE) infrastructure. At the heart of these HIE onboarding programs is funding that was made available to promote statewide interoperability to aid in the coordination of TOC.

“Improving interoperability of health information across New Jersey is a strategic priority for the Department of Health as a means to improve care quality and lower costs,” said Tomas Gregorio, Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Delivery Systems iLab, NJII. “As more health care organizations join NJHIN, providers will benefit from moving clinical data across disparate systems and state registries. New Bridge Medical Center is now in a position to take advantage of this data super highway, and ensure that its care teams have access to their patients’ health information in a timely manner to support their medical decisions.”

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center has grown to become both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

A safety net facility, New Bridge Medical Center, renamed in October 2017, provides high-quality comprehensive services including long term care, behavioral health care, substance abuse treatment, and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission. With 323 behavioral health beds and 84 medical detox beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for those in need of behavioral health and/or substance abuse treatment.

Acute medical services are available at New Bridge, including: 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 20 medical specialties available through the Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Choice Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans.

About New Jersey Innovation Institute

NJII is an NJIT corporation that applies the intellectual and technological resources of the state’s science, technology and design university to challenges identified by industry partners. Through its Innovation Labs (iLabs), NJII brings NJIT expertise to key economic sectors, including health care delivery systems, bio-pharmaceutical production, civil infrastructure, defense and homeland security, and financial services.

The NJII Healthcare Delivery System’s iLab is a data analytics organization that helps providers, hospitals, health systems and other stakeholders achieve the triple aim of improving healthcare quality, lowering costs and enhancing the patient experience. NJII services include Garden Practice Transformation Network, the New Jersey Health Information Network (NJHIN), and Incentive Payment Programs including the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), Meaningful Use, Physician Quality Reporting System, Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and the Delivery System Reform Incentive Program. It also offers “Innovation as a Service” through its state-of-the art, newly constructed Agile Strategies Lab.

For additional information please visit: www.njii.com

