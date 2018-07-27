Tedesco Speaks Out Against Hate Speech Directed at AG Grewal by

Thursday, July 26 2018 @ 03:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco releases the following statement regarding the remarks made yesterday by two New Jersey radio hosts about New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal:

“I am appalled and angry that New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was mocked for his faith and his race on the airwaves of NJ 101.5 yesterday. As Assistant U.S. Attorney, Bergen County Prosecutor, and now as New Jersey’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Grewal has served the people of our state with thoughtful legal judgment and compassion. I am proud that this distinguished public servant calls Bergen County his home and grateful to call him my friend.

