THE FREE RIDE MAKES GETTING AROUND NYC THIS SUMMER A CINCH

Thursday, July 26 2018 @ 04:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Green, Electric Shuttle System Provides Free Rides to Commuter Launched in West Village and Williamsburg this July

New York City (July, 2018) With, by far, the highest rate of mass transit usage and the longest mean travel time in the country, New York City’s complex network of transportation systems are flawed. Crowded and slow, loud and lengthy, inconvenient or uber-expensive -- commuters struggle to navigate America’s most populous city and many are left without reasonable access to transit pick-up and/or are stranded after drop-off.

Despite the innovations in on-demand services, like Uber or Lyft, small trips within city centers are still problematic. Aimed at solving this first-mile/last-mile problem and creating multiple jobs and zero carbon emissions in the process, the steadily expanding start-up company, The Free Ride, equips regions with a 100% electric, 100% free, micro-transit service. Launched in New York City, in a partnership with Vita Coco Coconut Water, in early July, a dozen of their cutting-edge electric cars are running in the West Village and Williamsburg. With 6 cars dedicated to each neighborhood, The Free Ride (TFR) will greatly enhance mobility in NYC with their downloadable app and free e-hail service.

What began seven years ago as a fun beach-shuttle idea between two longtime friends, the company is rapidly gaining speed as an eco-friendly solution to transportation gaps nationwide. Hatched out of the need to solve local parking issues in Founders’, Alex Esposito and James Mirras, hometown of East Hampton, NY; the young entrepreneurial duo saw an obstacle and came up with an out-of-the-box solution. Both nominated for Forbes 30 under 30 in 2016, the young team leveraged their business education and consulting work experience to develop a unique model that quickly took off. The Free Ride has now grown to revolutionize how our nation’s cities look at resolving the universal issues that plague transportation systems.

Rivaling only bike share programs and electric scooter services in terms of being eco-conscious, The Free Ride’s model is all-inclusive; a viable option for millenials as well as the elderly and mobility-challenged. The electric cars are outfitted with comfortable seats, ample legroom, fans, heat, cargo space, 3-point seatbelts, cargo space, and a friendly, local driver. Operating within a fixed coverage area, the efficient service utilizes a web-based and native mobile application (www.thefreeride.com/app) that allows passengers to request rides and enter destinations anywhere within the several mile range. Able to adapt to the demands and progression of an area and functioning at a mere fraction of the cost of all other public transit systems, The Free Ride has provided over 2 million rides and saved over 300,000 gallons of gas.

Currently operating in Long Island, NY (East Hampton, Southampton, Montauk), NJ (Ashbury, Belmar), TX (Austin, Houston, Dallas), FL (Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, Miami), CO (Denver), and CA (Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, San Diego, Long Beach), The Free Ride’s slim open-air vehicles create little to no congestion and easily maneuver areas that other modes of transportation may have difficulty with. While trains and buses may be appropriate for moving people in and out of cities, when used in downtown areas, they add to congestion, intensify traffic and increase pollution. An analogy often used by TFR; “Why have three caterpillars when you can have 20 ants?”

The largest and most reputable provider of free, transportation services in the country, The Free Ride joins forces with municipal organizations and recognizable brands, such as Vita Coco, Coco Cola, Ralph Lauren, Verizon and jetBlue, to offset any operational fees and offer riders a completely free service. The fleets of nimble electric cars provide companies a space for branded exterior wraps, interior video ads, and the ability to offer giveaways or new product samples to an eager, traveling audience. The innovative company helps execute successful and unique Out-Of-Home Experiential Advertising Campaigns while solving a major transit issue. In addition to it’s “normal” ride service, The Free Ride cars have also been spotted at popular events such as Art Basel, SXSW, The Rose Bowl and the Torrey Pines PGA event.

Designed to complement and feed existing transit hubs and under-utilized parking areas, The Free Ride is an economical and green approach to traditional transportation options. Offering a lasting and cost-effective fix to a growing challenge, The Free Ride vehicles also provide an amusing brand experience -- expediting one’s journey while brightening one’s day. Coming to NYC is a momentous step for The Free Ride, as the list of service locations continues to grow, a significant step towards optimizing critical infrastructure nationwide.

About The Free Ride:

Founded by James Mirras and Alex Esposito in 2011, The Free Ride (TFR) is a free, electric, micro-transit solution. TFR uses fleets of nimble cars that fulfill the first-mile last mile gap that’s experienced by municipalities around the world. The service is made possible by collaborating with municipal organizations and executing innovative OOH/Experiential advertising campaigns with some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Since starting the company as a pet-project, the business is now operating in 16 cities across NY, FL, CA, NJ and TX.

