Anchors Aweigh: THE NORTHERN TRUST's new Anchor Club presented by Grey Goose provides premium hospitality experience by

Thursday, July 26 2018 @ 04:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Fans encouraged to get tickets now as only Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday tickets remain available for exclusive access to The Ridgewood Country Club Clubhouse, elevated dining options, premium 17th Green views

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY – The world’s best golfers are coming to Bergen County for THE NORTHERN TRUST, the kick-off to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. Central to this can’t miss summertime sporting and social event is a new hospitality experience: the Anchor Club presented by Grey Goose.

“The Anchor Club was imagined to do just that: Be the on-course ‘anchor’ for good times, classic cocktails, great food and some of the best views of golf anywhere,” said Julie Tyson, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Championship Management – New York and Executive Director of THE NORTHERN TRUST. “Imagine the amenities of a classically cool clubhouse combined with the warm laid-back vibe of your best friend’s annual summer party.”

THE NORTHERN TRUST’s “Clubhouse on the Course,” The Anchor Club presented by Grey Goose provides fans access to two hospitality locations with incredible amenities at a great price. For $150 per ticket per day on Tuesday and Wednesday and $175 per ticket per day on Thursday through Sunday (Mastercard holders will receive 10% off their ticket purchase), fans will receive:

Up-close, spectacular views of a key finishing hole of the tournament, climate-controlled interior, high-end restrooms, TVs to watch the tournament broadcast, shaded exterior viewing

Summer-inspired menus from signature restaurants found nowhere else on the course – Nisen Sushi, The Ridgewood Country Club and The Palm, a family-owned institution led by third generation family owner Wally Ganzi and known for its warm atmosphere and unmatched quality. Anchor Club ticketholders can enjoy items like The Palm’s Chairman’s Reserve NY Steak Sandwich, Nissen Sushi’s delicious sushi rolls and fresh seafood and The Ridgewood Country Club’s inventive take on summertime staples.

Signature and handcrafted cocktails from Grey Goose—Ticketholders can sip on the signature cocktail of THE NORTHERN TRUST—the Anchor Fizz—created specifically for the tournament and highlighting local tastes as a true celebration of golf and summer fun, with fresh juices and Premium Grey Goose spirits.

The Anchor Fizz signature cocktail for THE NORTHERN TRUST contains:

1 ½ parts GREY GOOSE® La Poire

1/2 part St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur

1 ½ parts juiced cucumber

1/3 part fresh lemon juice

Top with club soda

Build all ingredients in a glass filled with ice; stir or roll one time.

Garnish with a slice of cucumber.

In addition, the upgraded ticket also provides access to The Ridgewood Country Club clubhouse, which is otherwise only accessible for players and Ridgewood members during tournament week. One of the oldest country clubs in America, Ridgewood has hosted some of the most prestigious events on the golf calendar, including the 1935 Ryder Cup, 1974 U.S. Amateur, 1990 U.S. Senior Open and 2001 Senior PGA Championship. Ticketholders will have the chance to relive some of the most exciting and defining moments in golf history and walk the same hallways as their favorite past and present players during tournament week.

How to buy tickets (limited availability remains):

To experience the Anchor Club presented by Grey Goose, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com or call 844-868-7465. Please note: only Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday tickets remain available, and all food and beverage purchases are pay-as-you-go.

More tournament info:

THE NORTHERN TRUST will kick off the FedExCup Playoffs at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, August 21-26, 2018. For more information about THE NORTHERN TRUST 2018, including purchasing tickets, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.COM. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance, and for one in five, their season will end. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of fashion, food and the best golfers on the planet. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and 2017 champion Dustin Johnson, who won the event for the second time in a thrilling playoff over Jordan Spieth. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, it has generated more than $46.2 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 22 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US $8.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

Advertisement