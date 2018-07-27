Open Championship winner and contenders commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST in Paramus by

Molinari, McIlroy and Schauffele will tee it up at first event of PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY – Newly-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari, as well as runners-up Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, have committed to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST in Paramus.

After a thrilling finish to The Open Championship in Scotland, the third major championship of the season, the trio will be joined by the biggest names in the sport at The Ridgewood Country Club on August 21-26.

Francesco Molinari – Italy’s first major champion; two-time winner on the PGA TOUR –Molinari, in Justin Thomas’ words, is arguably “the hottest player on the planet,” having recorded three wins in his past six international starts. The 35-year-old Italian charged up the leaderboard at Carnoustie on Saturday, posting a 6-under 65—a career low at The Open. He started the final round three strokes behind the leaders and was paired with Tiger Woods.

Molinari was the supreme example of consistency, playing his final 37 holes without a bogey. He birdied the 14th and 18th holes on Sunday to post a 2-under 69 and earn a two-stroke victory. This win was extra special—not only was it Molinari’s first win at a major, but it was his country’s first as well.

While he has played in THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2016 and 2017 (missing the cut both times), Molinari has yet to tee it up at the Ridgewood Country Club within the tournament rotation. Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago for his first PGA TOUR victory, now has his sights set on his best finish in the FedExCup standings. He will enter THE NORTHERN TRUST inside the top 20 in the FedExCup for the first time in his career.

FedExCup Rank: 7

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Two career starts in 2016 and 2017; he missed the cut in both appearances.

FedExCup movement this season: Dropped as low as No. 176 in the FedExCup standings after the Genesis Open…jumped from No. 122 to No. 42 after his win at the Quicken Loans National…posted a T2 finish at the John Deere Classic to move to No. 27…currently ranked No. 7 thanks to his win at the Open Championship.

Wins this season: 2 PGA TOUR victories; 1 international victory (BMW PGA Championship). Overall, in 15 PGA TOUR starts, Molinari has 13 made cuts, eight top-25 finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 37th, 2017

Rory McIlroy – 14-time PGA TOUR winner; 2016 FedExCup champion – McIlroy, posted a final-round, 1-under-par 70 to finish two strokes behind Molinari and jump into the top-25 in the FedExCup standings. The 29-year-old bounced back from bogeys at the 2nd and 5th holes with birdies at numbers 9 and 11. The positive momentum continued when McIlroy drained a 55-foot eagle putt on the 14th hole to jump into a six-way tie for the lead at 6-under. After posting pars on his remaining holes, McIlroy finished T2 to card his fourth top-10 finish of the season.

The 2016 FedExCup winner is in search of his first top-10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST in six attempts. Two of his six appearances at the tournament came at The Ridgewood Country Club – T56 in 2010 and a T22 in 2014. While he has never missed the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, he is still searching for his first top-10 finish.

FedExCup Rank: 24

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Six career starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with no missed cuts. All of his finishes have been T56 or better, with his best finish T19 in 2013.

How he won the FedExCup in 2016: McIlroy entered the 2016 FedExCup Playoffs at No. 34 in the standings. After posting a T31 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the 2012 winner of the Dell Technologies Championship returned to TPC Boston, where he found himself six strokes off the lead after 54 holes. He then birdied six of his first 12 holes in the final round en route to a two-stroke victory. McIlroy entered the Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship, at the No. 6 position and won a three-man playoff over Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell at East Lake to become the FedExCup champion.

Wins this season: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

FedExCup movement this season: Entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational at No. 178 and moved to No. 24 with his victory; was No. 32 heading into the Open Championship.

Xander Schauffele – 2-time PGA TOUR winner; 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year- Schauffele, a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR in 2017, entered the final round tied for the lead with Spieth and Kisner. He faltered early in his final round, posting scores of bogey-bogey-double-bogey on holes 5 through 7, but bounced back on the final nine holes with birdies at 10 and 14. A bogey on the 17th dropped him back to 6-under par en route to a T2 finish, his fifth top-10 finish this season.

As part of a stellar rookie season in 2017, in which Schauffele won both the Greenbrier Classic and the TOUR Championship, Schauffele finished T17 in his only appearance at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Schauffele entered the third round T10 last year with weekend rounds of 72-68, putting him at T17 for the week.

FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 23

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: In his first appearance at THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2017, Schauffele posted a T17 finish.

FedExCup movement this season: Has ranked as high as T6 after the CIMB Classic and as low as No. 53 after the Wells Fargo Championship. Was ranked No. 37 heading into the Open Championship.

How he earned Rookie of the Year honors last season: Schauffele finished his rookie campaign in stellar fashion last season, winning the Greenbrier Classic to move from No. 94 to No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. He posted T17-T53-T20 finishes in the first three FedExCup Playoffs events and then entered the TOUR Championship at No. 26 in the standings. Schauffele overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round at East Lake with a 2-under 68—including birdies on two of his last three holes—to claim a one-stroke victory over FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and become the first rookie to win the TOUR Championship in the FedExCup era. In all, Schauffele made 20 of 28 cuts during the 2017-18 season, marked by 11 top-25 and four top-10 finishes.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 3rd, 2017

Wins this season: none; however, Schauffele has recorded five top-10 finishes.

With just four weeks remaining before THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 players in the standings will come to Paramus for THE NORTHERN TRUST. The top 20 is a mix of PGA TOUR stalwarts like defending champion of THE NORTHERN TRUST Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, fan-favorite Phil Mickelson, U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Joining these perennial stars are newcomers like two-time winners this season Bryson Dechambeau and Patton Kizzire as well as Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

With Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy all not far behind, the 2018 event is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best ever.

Position Player Points

1 Dustin Johnson 2,013

2 Justin Thomas 1,986

3 Justin Rose 1,946

4 Bubba Watson 1,854

5 Jason Day 1,654

6 Bryson DeChambeau 1,585

7 Francesco Molinari 1,569

8 Patrick Reed 1,521

9 Phil Mickelson 1,507

10 Tony Finau 1,409

11 Webb Simpson 1,380

12 Patton Kizzire 1,361

13 Brooks Koepka 1,297

14 Paul Casey 1,294

15 Patrick Cantlay 1,260

16 Jon Rahm 1,244

17 Rickie Fowler 1,189

18 Chesson Hadley 1,113

19 Kevin Na 1,112

20 Andrew Landry 1,101

