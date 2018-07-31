SIMON APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER TO THE SHOPS AT NANUET
As General Manager of The Shops at Nanuet, Dyson will oversee the mall’s operations, local leasing, security, marketing and budget functions. As part of her new role, she will also be responsible for effectively leading a team of people who will create and enhance customer shopping experiences.
“We are pleased to welcome Kristin into her new position at The Shops at Nanuet,” said Robert T. Guerra, Regional Vice President for Simon’s Northeast region. “I look forward to the contributions she will make in her new role to further the success at this premier property.”
Kristin began her career with Simon in 2014. Prior to her position as Mall Manager at Santa Rosa Plaza, Kristin was the Assistant General Manager at Lenox Square and then North Georgia Premium Outlets. Kristin received a Bachelor of Science degree in Legal Studies from St. John’s University in 2010.
“I am excited for this new opportunity to lead the management team at The Shops at Nanuet, one of the premier shopping centers in New York,” commented Dyson. “I look forward to building on the past success the property has already achieved.”
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About The Shops at Nanuet
The Shops at Nanuet is a premier destination in Rockland County unlike any other. This beautiful open-air center provides visitors with a vibrant and inviting environment with the very best in retail, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment. The Shops at Nanuet is anchored by Macy's, Sears, Fairway Market, Regal Cinemas, and 24 Hour Fitness and features world-class brands such as Apple, Sephora, J. Crew, Michael Kors, Coach, lululemon, Starbucks, P.F. Chang's, and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. The Shops at Nanuet is located at Exit 14 off the New York State Thruway on Route 59.
