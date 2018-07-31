Introducing FlipAuto.com, First Premier Auto Subscription Service To Launch In The Northeast by

Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 03:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Website: www.flipauto.com

(Englewood, New Jersey – July 30, 2018) Introducing FlipAuto.com, a revolutionary, subscription car service, offering modern car buyers unparalleled flexibility and freedom to drive a different car for the different facets of their lifestyles. With FlipAuto.com, finally the car buyer stops buying and starts flipping from one car to another based upon their changing needs.

"FlipAuto is easily the most exciting innovation I've seen in in the automotive service industry," said Joseph Agresta Jr., President of Benzel-Busch. "The ability for the distinguished driver to flip their car at a moment's notice to match their needs and desires will completely transform the automotive experience."

FlipAuto is a provider of subscription-based, convenience-centered, auto purchasing services that are geared toward the forward-thinking driver that demands unprecedented choice, without the hassle associated with buying, leasing, servicing or insuring a single automobile. FlipAuto is a monthly, automotive subscription service where customers can match their car to their lifestyle needs, ensuring that they have the perfect automobile for any occasion and every whim. With FlipAuto, a subscriber can move between a luxury sedan for work, to a convertible for date night, to an SUV for a family weekend retreat. So, when Monday rolls back around, so does the subscriber’s roomy sedan.

With the FlipAuto mobile app, this pioneering subscription service offers consumers white-glove, concierge automobile services right at their fingertips, without the bothers inherent in traditional dealership visits.

FlipAuto members enjoy browsing on a computer or mobile app and choose from a variety of makes and models, making FlipAuto a truly unique subscription service by comparison to others. Vehicle makes include Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others, and are current or prior year vehicles, meaning subscribers are assured a state-of-the-art driving experience inside and out.

How it Works:

Members pay a flat subscription rate per month for access to all the program benefits.

Based on the subscription tier, Groundbreaker, Pacesetter or Enthusiast, members choose a vehicle from an extensive lineup, which includes sedans, SUV’s, sports cars and more.

Members can “Flip” to a new vehicle at any time within the guidelines of the program tier selected - (up to three (3) Flips per month for Groundbreaker and up to eight (8) Flips per month for Enthusiast. If a customer wants a sports car for the weekend, just Flip. If an SUV for a family visit is ideal, just Flip. If a customer just wants a new car to drive around town, just Flip. The FlipAuto concierge team delivers hand-detailed vehicles to members upon request.

Members have exclusive access to the FlipAuto.com website and mobile app to view available inventory, select a vehicle to Flip into and schedule concierge pickup and drop-off service.

FlipAuto uses advanced data analysis and artificial intelligence to learn driver preferences and make vehicle suggestions.

FlipAuto does all the work, including exchange vehicles, provide drop-off and pickup service, a quick tutorial on how to use a vehicle and move personal items from one vehicle to the other.

Every FlipAuto subscription includes rights to a vehicle, white-glove concierge service, auto insurance and all recommended vehicle service maintenance.

All FlipAuto plans are a flat, monthly fee and include maintenance and insurance, with no contract required.

FlipAuto is open to anyone 21 or over with a valid license, clean driving record and background check.

FlipAuto’s mobile app uses artificial intelligence and enables FlipAuto to get to know members’ preferences, enabling the perfect car for every moment.

For more information including frequently asked questions visit FlipAuto.com or call 201-298-9599 or email [email protected]

About Flip Auto

Advertisement