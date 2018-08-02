BERKELEY COLLEGE ‘GO THE DISTANCE FOR AUTISM’ CHARITY RIDE BENEFITS GARDEN ACADEMY

Photo Caption: Left: Members of Berkeley College and Team Blue Monkey from Garden Academy gather at this year’s Go the Distance for Autism Charity Ride event on June 3, 2018. Right: Laura Bielskie, Development Coordinator, and Laura Grow, PhD, Executive Director, both of Garden Academy in West Orange, NJ, the charitable organization that received funds generated from the Berkeley College team in this year’s Go the Distance for Autism Charity Ride. With them are Carson Craig, Web Content Coordinator; Donna Nicholson, Creative Director; and Lyndsay Wright, Marketing Manager, all of Berkeley College. The effort was part of Berkeley Cares, an initiative of Berkeley College, which seeks to empower the Berkeley College community to positively impact society.
What's Related