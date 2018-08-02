FREE! Yoga in the Park by

Thursday, August 02 2018 @ 10:40 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Every Wednesday, July 11th Until August 29th

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cancelled If Rains

Veterans Memorial Park

(Englewood, New Jersey – August 1, 2018) The City of Englewood presents FREE Yoga in the Park, every Wednesday from July 11th to August 29th at Veterans Memorial Park on North Dean Street.

Participants must check in and bring a yoga mat. Parking is free after 6PM.

Yoga in the Park is brought to you by Bamboo Moves, The Graf Center For Integrative Medicine, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood Special Improvement District, The Gym Guyz, and The City of Englewood. For further information call 201-871-6645.

About The Englewood Chamber of Commerce

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce (ECC) is a nonprofit organization lead by business leaders who care about the community of Englewood, New Jersey. ECC’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Englewood, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of Englewood’s business community and to actively develop and promote community events to enrich the quality of life in Englewood.

ECC welcomes new members and seek the participation of every potential member, business, professional nonprofits and home based businesses. ECC are the eyes, the ears and the voice of Englewood’s business, professional and industrial community. For More information visit: EnglewoodChamber.com or contact Carol Raucher, Executive Director, at 201-567-2381 or [email protected]

Advertisement