Intensifying blood shortage highlights disaster risks by

Thursday, August 02 2018 @ 02:22 PM EDT

MONTVALE, NJ (August 2, 2018) – Disasters wait for no one.

While summer blood shortages are a common development in New Jersey, the problem is particularly acute in 2018. And this raises the question of what medical personnel would do in the event of an unexpected, sizeable, urgent need – the sort of demand typically associated with meteorological crises, industrial accidents, and acts of widespread violence.

Making matters even more dire in New Jersey is that type O negative, the “universal donor,” currently is in extremely short summer supply – a scarcity that’s particularly concerning because of how many individuals can benefit from a type O negative donation.

Summer blood shortages are generally the result of many frequent donors being away on vacation or working out-of-the-ordinary summer hours that restrict them from donating. Regularly scheduled high school and college donation events are on hiatus, because schools are closed.

Given all factors, it’s essential that as many New Jersey residents as possible bolster current supplies by arranging to donate in August at the kinds of open-to-the-public donation events managed by Montvale, NJ-based Community Blood Services. A single donation has the potential to save as many as three lives within a 24-hour period.

A complete list of all August, open-to-the-public donation events being managed by Community Blood Services is available by visiting this link.

Additionally, Community Blood Services maintains four New Jersey blood centers, with hours (and street addresses) as follows:

● Lincoln Park (63 Beaverbrook Rd., Suite 304) – Tuesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

● Montvale (102 Chestnut Ridge Rd.) – Wednesday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

● Paramus (One West Ridgewood Ave., Suite 208) – Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday/Wednesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

● Parsippany (1259 Rt. 46 East, Building #4E, Suite 410) – Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

As an added incentive, all those who donate through Community Blood Services during August will receive a ShopRite gift card.

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16- and 17-year-olds must have proof of birth date and signed consent forms, either in English (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_ENG.pdf) or Spanish (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_Form_SP.pdf). Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification featuring their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at a Community Blood Services donation event call 201-251-3703, toll free, to confirm timing and location details. Additional, general information about donating blood is also available via the toll-free number, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org.

