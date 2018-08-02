ZERO BRINGS PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK SERIES TO NEW YORK CITY by

Thursday, August 02 2018 @ 02:25 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

National Org Joins with Seven Top-Tier Medical Institutions

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month This September

NEW YORK, NY – ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer has added New York City to the roster of 40-plus locations across the country that make up the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series, the only national event series that raises millions of dollars for prostate cancer research, patient support, and awareness. ZERO brings this event to the Big Apple with a powerhouse of medical collaborators including New York-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Montefiore Medical Center Department of Urology, the Mount Sinai Health System’s Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medicine Department of Urology, the AUA - NY Section, and New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

“Lace up your sneakers and get ready, New York City,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO CEO. “We’re going all out with our amazing collaborators to help the more than 10,000 men in New York who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and thousands of families that are fighting it right now.”

The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk - NYC will take place on September 23 at Wagner Park in Lower Manhattan and promises to be an instant classic as ZERO and top local medical institutions will team up with patients, survivors, and their families to end prostate cancer.



“I am so pleased to be able to bring a prostate cancer walk to the Big Apple. With nearly all the major academic medical centers participating, we hope to have a very successful event,” says Jay Motola, MD, Assistant Professor of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and AUA-NY Section President-Elect. “Prostate cancer remains a significant problem for men and awareness of this potentially fatal disease is crucial. In 2017, 26,730 men died from prostate cancer, and it remains the most common cancer diagnosed in men. The funds raised from this event will help to further educate people about this life-changing disease.”



The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series raised more than $3.6M last year toward local and national efforts to increase research funding for new treatments, provide direct patient support, and educate men and families about prostate cancer. The series, started more than a decade ago, unites local communities, promotes awareness for prostate cancer, and encourages men to be informed about their risk. Each event fosters a community of support for all those who participate, and features a special ceremony to recognize the brave warriors battling prostate cancer and those who have beat the disease. The patient and survivor ceremony honors these men and the ones who love them with special sashes for the selfless caregivers who provide key support to men in their fight.

The NYC event will feature stunning views and a performance by Nashville recording artist and ZERO spokesman Jimmy Charles, who has been raising awareness with his song “Superman,” an anthem dedicated specifically to prostate cancer patients and their journeys. All Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by the disease. For more information, visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/nyc.

About ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We’re building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 85 cents of every dollar to research and programs. For more information, visit www.zerocancer.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, physician practices, more than 180 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care facilities. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement