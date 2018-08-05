FORTUNOFF MATTRESS® CELEBRATES NATIONAL RELAXATION DAY WITH MATTRESS YOGA IN NEW JERSEY AND LONG ISLAND ON AUGUST 15 by

Rapidly Growing Mattress Brand Hosts Mattress Yoga at Showrooms in Paramus, NJ, Carle Place, NY and Huntington, NY to Encourage Mindful Relaxation and Rest

Jericho, NY (August 1, 2018) – Sleep is a universally valued part of life, but with constant stresses emerging every day, Americans are seeing their sleep directly affected resulting in an increase in exhaustion, a decrease in focus and ultimately more stress. To combat this cycle, Fortunoff Mattress today announced it is celebrating National Relaxation Day on Wednesday, August 15 by hosting a mattress yoga class at its three recently-opened showrooms across New Jersey and Long Island.

To align chakras and help combat worries, Fortunoff Mattress has partnered with Sukha Arts Center at the Paramus showroom and Absolute Yoga Studio at the Carle Place and Huntington showrooms to offer yoga classes at 9am taught by local certified yoga instructors on top of the high-quality mattresses. Each class will focus on poses to help improve relaxation and mindfulness in Fortunoff Mattress’ full service, low pressure environment before participants take on the busy day ahead of them. Guests will be able to reserve a spot in the 30-minute yoga class by visiting the following EventBrite links, Paramus: https://tinyurl.com/yd9pkspr, Carle Place: https://tinyurl.com/y9jn93rp and Huntington: https://tinyurl.com/yb56xmfo, where participants will receive a commemorative yoga towel of their own to use on top of the mattress, a voucher for 10 percent off a future Fortunoff Mattress purchase and the opportunity to test the company’s extensive line of mattresses while receiving a personal “fit” consultation.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Relaxation Day by inviting our guests to participate in mattress yoga in the calming environment of our three showrooms,” said Bernie Sensale, Chief Executive Officer of Fortunoff Mattress. “Relaxation is one of the keys needed to achieve a restful night sleep, so we thought it was the perfect fit to host classes where guests could learn calming poses that can be practiced on an everyday basis. We encourage people to put themselves and their health first, so they can experience true relaxation and ultimately rejuvenating sleep.”

In keeping with the Fortunoff Promise, the company employs highly trained sleep experts to help customers find their perfect mattress through its unparalleled customer experience that caters to each guest with a consultative and diagnostic “fit” process. Through tasteful curation, a variety of products and comforts at various price points, along with a simplified selection process, Fortunoff Mattress offers unmatched expertise to benefit the customer. All locations provide white glove delivery, including set up and free removal of the old mattress. The 90-night sleep guarantee will provide confidence in each customer’s purchase, affording many years of comfort, along with a low-price guarantee, which pledges that customers will pay the lowest price possible.

In addition to partnerships with Simmons®, Serta® and Restonic®, Fortunoff Mattress features latex mattresses from PranaSleep®, the world’s most advanced Talalay latex sleep system which provides the perfect balance of support and pressure-relieving comfort, ultimately offering the ideal environment to achieve complete rejuvenation that the company has exclusively in its trade area.

Fortunoff Mattress has three showrooms in the New York metro area, including in New Jersey at 141 Rt 17 South in Paramus, on Long Island at 214 Glen Cove Road in Carle Place and 277 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station. The Paramus location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, and the Carle Place and Huntington locations are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

For more information, visit www.FortunoffMattress.com, www.SukhaArts.com or www.AbsoluteYogaStudio.com and follow along with the events using the hashtag #FortunoffMattressYoga or on Instagram at @FortunoffMattress, @SukhaArtsCenter and @AbsoluteYogaStudio.

About Fortunoff Mattress

For 96 years, the iconic Fortunoff brand has provided an unparalleled shopping experience, and Fortunoff Mattress continues that legacy with expert staff, unique products and a relaxed environment, all at a great price. Providing unique products in a full-service friendly and pleasant shopping environment, Fortunoff Mattress applies the heritage of the Fortunoff brand to the mattress category, focusing on customer satisfaction through a consultative and diagnostic “fit” process. Fortunoff Mattress offers a curated assortment, combining exclusive and nationally branded products at a wide range of price points. Headquartered in Jericho, New York, Fortunoff Mattress utilizes highly trained sleep experts to help patrons find their perfect mattress to assure many years of comfort. For more information, visit www.FortunoffMattress.com.

Fortunoff Mattress is a registered trademark licensed from Fortunoff Brands, LLC.

