Miss America 2018 Delivers DQ Blizzard Treats to Children’s Specialized Hospital Patients

Monday, August 06 2018 @ 03:35 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Funds raised during Miracle Treat Day help local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® care for sick and injured children

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – On Thursday, August 2, Miss America 2018, Cara Mund, the national goodwill ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, delivered Dairy Queen (DQ) Blizzard Treats to patients at PSE&G Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick. As a supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Mund advocates for children and families facing devastating illness and injury.

The visit was in promotion of a larger national fundraising event, Miracle Treat Day, aimed at raising awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“We are so grateful for our partnerships with both Dairy Queen and the Miss America Organization. Miracle Treat Day is especially ‘sweet’ this year because of Miss America’s hospital visit and the support of our friends at Dairy Queen,” said Morgan Bocciolatt, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Program Manager.

On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating locations is donated to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Last year’s Miracle Treat Day at DQ stores raised more than $16,500 for Children’s Specialized Hospital.

Since 1984, DQ and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have partnered to provide life-saving treatments to kids from across the U.S. and Canada. To date, more than $130 million has been raised through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives. These donations help fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care for local children.

Children’s Specialized Hospital is the nation’s leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children from birth to 21 years of age facing special health challenges — from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to developmental and behavioral issues like autism and mental health. At twelve different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective...so children can achieve more of their goals. To help, or find more information: call 888-CHILDRENS; visit www.childrens-specialized.org; Facebook: www.facebook.com/childrensspecialized; Twitter: www.twitter.com/childrensspecnj; YouTube: www.youtube.com/cshnj; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/children's-specialized-hospital

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

About The Miss America Organization

The Miss America Organization a 501(c)4 non-profit organization, is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 51 organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Miss America contestants contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised over $16 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007. For more information, visit www.MissAmerica.org.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

photo caption: Cara Mund, Miss America 2018, visited PSE&G Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ for a special Blizzard Party! Celebrating Miracle Treat Day, patients and their families enjoyed yummy Dairy Queen Blizzard Treats with Mund while making fun Winter Wonderland crafts. Since 1984, DQ and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have partnered to provide life-saving treatments to kids from across the U.S. and Canada.

