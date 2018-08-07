Bergen County High School Ranked As One of the Best in the Nation for Sending Graduates to Elite Colleges by

PolarisList Website Ranks High School in The Top 10 in the U.S. and in The Top 3 in N.J.

Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Academies was recognized and ranked by the website Polarislist for being one of the best high schools in New Jersey and one of the best in the country for sending its graduating students to three of the most elite colleges.

“Our Academies represent some of the best and brightest in students and faculty,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “We are proud to be recognized for our curriculum and for helping our graduates reach their fullest potential, and we will continue to work hard to help them pursue their dreams after they graduate.”

“On behalf of the Board of Education and central administration, I congratulate our entire school community including students, parents, staff, faculty, and administration who work closely together as a team to ensure our graduates achieve at the highest level of career and technical education. Additionally, I congratulate all Bergen County school systems that provided a great academic foundation to our students while they were in the elementary and middle school grades,” said Dr. Howard Lerner, Superintendent of Bergen County Technical Schools/Special Services.

“The Bergen County Academies provide students with exceptional educational opportunities which gives them a significant edge when it comes to achieving future success,” said Freeholder, and life-long educator Joan M. Voss. “On behalf of the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders I congratulate the students, faculty, parents, and administrators of the Bergen County Academies for being recognized as one of the top high schools in the entire country.”

The Bergen County Academies, commonly referred to as Bergen Academies or as the Academies due to its seven academic and professional divisions, is a tuition-free public magnet County high school that serves students in the ninth through twelfth grades.

The PolarisList website ranks high schools by the number of students schools send to Harvard, Princeton, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology between the years 2015 to 2017. The list ranked Bergen County Academies No. 8 in the country and No. 3 in New Jersey -- the Bergen County High School sent five students to Harvard University, 30 to Princeton University, and four to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

