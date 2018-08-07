Doctors Graduate from Residency Program at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
(NORTH BERGEN, NJ) - Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center honored the outstanding graduates of its 2017-2018 Residency Program during a special ceremony on its waterfront campus.
The event recognized 45 graduates in several specialty areas, including Dermatology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Podiatry and Traditional Rotating Internships. The graduates were recognized by hospital leaders and team members as well as their family members and friends during the ceremony.
“For decades to come, our graduates will help improve the lives of those they touch by building on what they have learned and accomplished at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center,” said Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, President of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. “Our graduates can all take pride in knowing that they have graduated from a program with valuable hands-on training and experience to prepare them for the next steps in their professional lives.”
This year’s class is the sixth graduating class from the Residency and Fellowship Programs at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, which is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and American Osteopathic Association. The program’s academic and community partners include Englewood Hospital Medical Center and Medical Staff Attending Physicians Private Practice.
The following is a list of this year’s graduates and their destinations:
DERMATOLOGY
Brittany Hearn, D.O. - Chief Resident
PHDermatology – Brandon FL
Kevin Miller, D.O.
Shenandoah Dermatology – Staunton VA
FAMILY MEDICINE
Johanna Javier, D.O. - Chief Resident
Primary Care - The Queens Health Center, Honolulu HI
Justin Brackenrich, D.O. - Co-Chief Resident
Primary Care - Riverside Medical Group, Edgewater NJ
Jennifer Chovitch, D.O.
Primary Care – Yale New Haven Health, New Haven CT
Tu-Anh Nguyen, D.O.
Primary Care - Kaiser Permanente, Gardena CA
Mark Stephen, D.O.
Primary Care – Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens NY
GASTROENTEROLOGY
Mark Pinkhasov, D.O. - Chief Resident
Private Practice and GI Fellowship Faculty - HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ
Ryan Denney D.O.
GI Hospitalist – Missouri
GENERAL SURGERY
Lindsay Tse, D.O. - Chief Resident
Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship – Methodist Hospital, Houston TX
Victoria Edwards, D.O.
Private Practice – Gifford Medical Center, Randolph VT
Jordan Hebert, D.O.
Advanced GI & Bariatric Fellowship - Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis MD
Jason Kasenberg, D.O.
Private Practice – Allen Hospital, Waterloo IA
Joshua Klein, D.O.
Trauma & Critical Care Fellowship – Westchester Medical Center, Westchester NY
INTERNAL MEDICINE
Sapna Rama, D.O. – Chief Resident
Traditional Medicine – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ
Joel Chandy, D.O. - Co-Chief Resident
Gastroenterology Fellowship – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ
Pooja Kinkhabwala, D.O.
Endocrinology Fellowship – Larkin Community Hospital, Miami FL
Karnik Patel, D.O.
Traditional Medicine – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ
Frank Portugal, D.O.
Palliative and Hospice Fellowship – Geisinger Medical Center, Danville PA
Randall Roland, D.O.
Hospitalist – St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Houston TX
Alexandra Scoma, D.O.
Hospitalist – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Palm Beach FL
Amanda Shukla, D.O.
Hospitalist – Toms River NJ
Karolina Siniakowicz, D.O.
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo CO
Sanjay Sookhu, D.O.
Cardiology Fellowship – Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mills NJ
Darshan Suthar, D.O.
Hospitalist – San Francisco CA
Anjeza Zholanji-Victory, D.O.
Private Practice – Brooklyn NY
PODIATRY
Jeremy Dublon, DPM - Chief Resident
US Army
TRADITIONAL ROTATING INTERNSHIP (TRI)
Stanton Nielsen Jr., D.O. - Chief Resident
General Surgery Residency – HMH Palisades, North Bergen NJ
Ryan Blaser, D.O.
Research – Washington, WA
Tiffany Crider, D.O., MPH
Family Medicine residency – Health Source of Ohio, New Richmond OH
Justine Ekladios, D.O.
Family Medicine Residency – Larkin Palm Springs, Hialeah FL
Willy Gonzalez, D.O.
Family Medicine Residency – LeHigh Valley Health Network, Allentown PA
Ernesto Henderson, D.O., MS
Psychiatry Residency – St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Washington D.C.
Mahmood Hossain, D.O.
Psychiatry Residency – Florida International University, Miami FL
Jeriel Kessel, D.O.
Dermatology Residency – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ
Amara Mian, D.O.
Neurology Residency – Loyola University, Chicago IL
Mehrdad Niroumandpour, D.O.
Emergency Medicine Residency – Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas NV
John O’Brien, D.O.
Family Medicine Residency – University of Massachusetts, MA
Jerris-Stephanie Okonkwo, D.O.
Neurology Residency – Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center-University of Toledo, OH
Christa Patrick, D.O.
Internal Medicine Residency – Danville Medical Center, Danville VA
Ebenezer Sampong, D.O.
Research – New York, NY
John Shen, D.O.
Medical Officer – United States Naval
Peter Sigal, D.O.
Dermatology Residency – St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor MI
Stephen Veideman, D.O.
Radiology Residency – University of South Alabama, Alabama AL
Terry Vuong, D.O., MS
Family Medicine Residency – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ
About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
