Doctors Graduate from Residency Program at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Monday, August 06 2018

Posted in News & Views

(NORTH BERGEN, NJ) - Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center honored the outstanding graduates of its 2017-2018 Residency Program during a special ceremony on its waterfront campus.

The event recognized 45 graduates in several specialty areas, including Dermatology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Podiatry and Traditional Rotating Internships. The graduates were recognized by hospital leaders and team members as well as their family members and friends during the ceremony.

“For decades to come, our graduates will help improve the lives of those they touch by building on what they have learned and accomplished at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center,” said Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, President of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. “Our graduates can all take pride in knowing that they have graduated from a program with valuable hands-on training and experience to prepare them for the next steps in their professional lives.”

This year’s class is the sixth graduating class from the Residency and Fellowship Programs at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, which is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and American Osteopathic Association. The program’s academic and community partners include Englewood Hospital Medical Center and Medical Staff Attending Physicians Private Practice.

The following is a list of this year’s graduates and their destinations:

DERMATOLOGY

Brittany Hearn, D.O. - Chief Resident

PHDermatology – Brandon FL

Kevin Miller, D.O.

Shenandoah Dermatology – Staunton VA

FAMILY MEDICINE

Johanna Javier, D.O. - Chief Resident

Primary Care - The Queens Health Center, Honolulu HI

Justin Brackenrich, D.O. - Co-Chief Resident

Primary Care - Riverside Medical Group, Edgewater NJ

Jennifer Chovitch, D.O.

Primary Care – Yale New Haven Health, New Haven CT



Tu-Anh Nguyen, D.O.

Primary Care - Kaiser Permanente, Gardena CA

Mark Stephen, D.O.

Primary Care – Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens NY

GASTROENTEROLOGY

Mark Pinkhasov, D.O. - Chief Resident

Private Practice and GI Fellowship Faculty - HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ

Ryan Denney D.O.

GI Hospitalist – Missouri

GENERAL SURGERY

Lindsay Tse, D.O. - Chief Resident

Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship – Methodist Hospital, Houston TX

Victoria Edwards, D.O.

Private Practice – Gifford Medical Center, Randolph VT

Jordan Hebert, D.O.

Advanced GI & Bariatric Fellowship - Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis MD

Jason Kasenberg, D.O.

Private Practice – Allen Hospital, Waterloo IA

Joshua Klein, D.O.

Trauma & Critical Care Fellowship – Westchester Medical Center, Westchester NY

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Sapna Rama, D.O. – Chief Resident

Traditional Medicine – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ

Joel Chandy, D.O. - Co-Chief Resident

Gastroenterology Fellowship – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ

Pooja Kinkhabwala, D.O.

Endocrinology Fellowship – Larkin Community Hospital, Miami FL

Karnik Patel, D.O.

Traditional Medicine – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ

Frank Portugal, D.O.

Palliative and Hospice Fellowship – Geisinger Medical Center, Danville PA

Randall Roland, D.O.

Hospitalist – St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Houston TX



Alexandra Scoma, D.O.

Hospitalist – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Palm Beach FL



Amanda Shukla, D.O.

Hospitalist – Toms River NJ

Karolina Siniakowicz, D.O.

Gastroenterology Fellowship – Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo CO

Sanjay Sookhu, D.O.

Cardiology Fellowship – Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mills NJ

Darshan Suthar, D.O.

Hospitalist – San Francisco CA

Anjeza Zholanji-Victory, D.O.

Private Practice – Brooklyn NY

PODIATRY

Jeremy Dublon, DPM - Chief Resident

US Army

TRADITIONAL ROTATING INTERNSHIP (TRI)

Stanton Nielsen Jr., D.O. - Chief Resident

General Surgery Residency – HMH Palisades, North Bergen NJ

Ryan Blaser, D.O.

Research – Washington, WA

Tiffany Crider, D.O., MPH

Family Medicine residency – Health Source of Ohio, New Richmond OH

Justine Ekladios, D.O.

Family Medicine Residency – Larkin Palm Springs, Hialeah FL

Willy Gonzalez, D.O.

Family Medicine Residency – LeHigh Valley Health Network, Allentown PA

Ernesto Henderson, D.O., MS

Psychiatry Residency – St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Washington D.C.

Mahmood Hossain, D.O.

Psychiatry Residency – Florida International University, Miami FL



Jeriel Kessel, D.O.

Dermatology Residency – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ

Amara Mian, D.O.

Neurology Residency – Loyola University, Chicago IL

Mehrdad Niroumandpour, D.O.

Emergency Medicine Residency – Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas NV

John O’Brien, D.O.

Family Medicine Residency – University of Massachusetts, MA

Jerris-Stephanie Okonkwo, D.O.

Neurology Residency – Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center-University of Toledo, OH

Christa Patrick, D.O.

Internal Medicine Residency – Danville Medical Center, Danville VA

Ebenezer Sampong, D.O.

Research – New York, NY

John Shen, D.O.

Medical Officer – United States Naval

Peter Sigal, D.O.

Dermatology Residency – St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor MI

Stephen Veideman, D.O.

Radiology Residency – University of South Alabama, Alabama AL

Terry Vuong, D.O., MS

Family Medicine Residency – HMH Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen NJ

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

