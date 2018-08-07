Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, August 07 2018 @ 02:36 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, August 07 2018 @ 02:36 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen Recognized for Economic Mobility of Programs

    Share
PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College has received recognition from SR Education Group as one of the nation’s top schools for online programs offering low-income students greater opportunity for upward economic mobility.To compile its rankings, the Washington state-based researcher reviewed data from approximately 1,000 U.S. universities and colleges offering 10 or more online degree programs. The firm then compiled economic mobility scores based on the number of students moving from the bottom fifth of income distribution to the top fifth, early career salary and Pell Grant rates. Only 92 colleges – including Bergen – scored high enough to make the list, led by the University of Texas at El Paso. Bergen ranks as one of only two New Jersey institutions to earn the recognition (Thomas Edison State College). Visit https://www.guidetoonlineschools.com/online-schools/economic-mobility?utm_source=IMAP&utm_medium=email for the complete rankings.

Throughout its history, Bergen has prioritized accessible learning opportunities – including distance education, where enrollment continues to rise despite overall enrollment declines at the institution. Over the last five years, the percentage of students taking an online or hybrid course has risen 19.3 percent; the number of students taking classes exclusively online has climbed to 694. The College currently offers 11 associate degree programs entirely online, plus more than 100 individual course offerings. Popular options include psychology, mathematics, philosophy/religion and sociology. For more information about distance learning, visit www.bergen.edu/dlearning<http://www.bergen.edu/dlearning>.

SR Education creates online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations. The company updates its findings annually to provide prospective students with up-to-date information about colleges committed to serving specific student populations, and currently provides over $250,000 in needs-based scholarships to students each year.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen Recognized for Economic Mobility of Programs
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost