Bergen Recognized for Economic Mobility of Programs
Throughout its history, Bergen has prioritized accessible learning opportunities – including distance education, where enrollment continues to rise despite overall enrollment declines at the institution. Over the last five years, the percentage of students taking an online or hybrid course has risen 19.3 percent; the number of students taking classes exclusively online has climbed to 694. The College currently offers 11 associate degree programs entirely online, plus more than 100 individual course offerings. Popular options include psychology, mathematics, philosophy/religion and sociology. For more information about distance learning, visit www.bergen.edu/dlearning<http://www.bergen.edu/dlearning>.
SR Education creates online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations. The company updates its findings annually to provide prospective students with up-to-date information about colleges committed to serving specific student populations, and currently provides over $250,000 in needs-based scholarships to students each year.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
