Bergen County Historical Society having 2nd Summertime Tour at Historic New Bridge Landing

Staffed by knowledgeable BCHS interpreters, all 3 Jersey- Dutch sandstone houses will be open for tours along with the society’s authentic out-kitchen and blooming garden. The Westervelt-Thomas Barn will also be open with a live broom making demonstration throughout the day. Inside the Campbell-Christie House, one of the three houses on site, light refreshments will be available for purchase for an additional cost and visitors will have a chance to visit the gift shop. Kite making and flying for children will be on site as well weather permitting.

Admission: $12 adults, $7 students, BCHS members free. For additional information visit the society’s website www.bergencountyhistory.org, email them at [email protected], or call 201-343-9492 and leave a message.

