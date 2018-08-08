BADA BEAN CAWFEE LAUNCHES BEACHSIDE WEEKEND DELIVERY SERVICE OF ITS ‘JERSEY STYLE’ DRINKS AND SNACKS by

Wednesday, August 08 2018 @ 08:36 AM EDT

Seaside Heights’ Favorite Cawfee Shop to Caffeinate Beachgoers with Personal Delivery

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ (July 31, 2018) – Seaside Heights beachgoers soaking up the sun along the boardwalk blocks are in for a treat, as Bada Bean Cawfee, the ‘Jersey Style’ cawfee shop serving up some of the best cawfee and snacks south of Exit 100, today announced the launch of beachside weekend delivery. Whether craving caffeine, a delicious breakfast or a sweet treat, guests can now place their orders remotely to have them personally delivered by a Bada Bean team member.

“We are so excited to announce our new delivery service along the Seaside Heights boardwalk,” said Peter J. Pannullo, co-owner of Bada Bean Cawfee, “There is nothing like a Jersey beach day in the summer, and we want to ensure that our guests can relax in the sun with one of our handcrafted coffees or delicious snacks without ever leaving the beach. We are looking forward to serving both new and returning guests throughout the rest of the season!”

At Bada Bean Cawfee, Goombattas, guidos and paisans alike can come together to enjoy a variety of coffee drinks, including classics like americanos, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more, a series of protein shakes and Nitrogen Infused cold brew coffee on tap, as well as kombucha on tap, loaded with probiotics. Guests will also be treated to delicious breakfast sandwiches, including Jersey favorites like pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, along with pastries, crumb cakes and donuts from Toms River’s OB-CO’S Donuts.

Bada Bean Cawfee’s first location opened during the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend, on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ. Its menus, atmosphere and brand embody the classic, authentic New Jersey experience, delighting locals and tourists alike with its handcrafted coffee drinks and protein beverages. Served up alongside fresh, local pastries, Bada Bean Cawfee ain’t messing around when it comes to flavor. Bada Bean Cawfee’s Seaside Heights location is the first of many that are planned to open in the tri-state area, with future location announcements coming soon!

For information, hours, menus and more visit www.badabeancawfee.com, or keep up with Bada Bean on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BadaBeanCawfee or on Instagram @badabeancawfee.

About Bada Bean Cawfee

Located on the historic Seaside Heights Boardwalk in New Jersey, Bada Bean Cawfee serves up some of the best coffee and food south of Exit 100. You don’t need to be ‘connected’ to have a good time at Bada Bean. The friendly staff will make you a ‘cawfee’ you can’t refuse, iced or hot, with a variety of flavors and add-ins, ranging from the popular ‘Consigliere,’ a cappuccino that’s heavy on the foam, to the ‘Fugetaboutit,’ a creamy latte-cappuccino hybrid. Bada Bean Cawfee’s ‘Friends of the Family’ and ‘Associates’ are the perfect accompaniments to any of the espressos, protein shakes or drinks on the menu, and feature crumb cakes, croissants, bagels, donuts and more, all served up Jersey Style. The unique atmosphere at Bada Bean means you’ll never get more of an authentic New Jersey experience, but if we have to explain it, chances are you don’t get it. For more information, visit BadaBeanCawfee.com.

