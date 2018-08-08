2018 ENGLEWOOD SUMMER BUSINESS APPRENTICESHIPS PROGRAM by

Wednesday, August 08 2018

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey – August 7, 2018) Now in its fifth year, this summer enrichment program was for Englewood residents entering junior and senior years in high school. It is a partnership funded by the City of Englewood and managed by The Zone of Bergen Family Center and Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is that students walk away with skill sets that will help them compete in today’s job market. The Zone, the youth based service program of Bergen Family Center, received 55 applications and accepted 30 students. A committee comprised of local businesses and nonprofits selected students from among the pool of applicants. Apprentices will have worked twenty-five hours weekly, Monday, July 2nd through Friday, August 10, 2018, including 2 hour-long business skills workshop each Wednesday morning. Each student received a stipend of $1,200. Twenty businesses and non-profits, members of Englewood Chamber of Commerce, provided positions for these students.

The six-week program concludes with a graduation and certification ceremony being held to honor participating students and business on Friday, August 10 at noon at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center’s Chiang Auditorium.

For further information, please call 201-862-6282.

About The Englewood Chamber of Commerce

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce (ECC) is a nonprofit organization lead by business leaders who care about the community of Englewood, New Jersey. ECC’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Englewood, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of Englewood’s business community and to actively develop and promote community events to enrich the quality of life in Englewood.

