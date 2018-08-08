Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees Co-Chair Gordon N. Litwin, Esq. Recognized as NJBIZ Icon Honoree by

Wednesday, August 08 2018 @ 08:41 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

August 8, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that Gordon N. Litwin, Esq., co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, is being recognized as a 2018 NJBIZ Icon Honors winner.

“This is a very well-deserved honor,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are grateful for Gordon’s deep dedication and keen insight in helping to shape our health network in service of our patients, their families and our communities.”

The 2018 Icon Honors recognize New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership, within and beyond their chosen fields. An independent panel of judges selects honorees for their outstanding contributions to the state of New Jersey, in their industries and communities.

Prior to serving as co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, Mr. Litwin served as chair of the Board of Trustees of Meridian Health System and Meridian Hospital Corporation. Beyond his service to the health care network, Mr. Litwin serves as an attorney and partner at Litwin & Provence, LLC, focusing his practice of law in the areas of environmental, municipal, redevelopment, real estate and commercial litigation.

“I want to congratulate Gordon Litwin for achieving this significant distinction,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Gordon has been essential to creating and cultivating the most comprehensive and integrated health care network in New Jersey.”

NJBIZ Icon winners will be celebrated during an awards ceremony on Thursday, August 23 at The Palace in Somerset Park -- and profiled in NJBIZ.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

Advertisement