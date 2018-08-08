Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Haworth Avenue, Haworth Drive, and Sunset Avenue in Haworth
(Hackensack, N.J.) – In the very near future, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the Borough of Haworth as follows:
Sunset Avenue, from Lakeshore Drive eastward to Haworth Drive
Haworth Drive, from Sunset Avenue northward to Haworth Avenue
Haworth Avenue, from Haworth Drive eastward to Schraalenburgh Road
The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are proud to support the above project as part of the 2018 Road Resurfacing initiative, the County’s annual program that combines capital funding and State and Federal grants to maintain and improve Bergen County’s nearly 500 miles of County roads.
