Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Haworth Avenue, Haworth Drive, and Sunset Avenue in Haworth by

Wednesday, August 08 2018 @ 08:43 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack, N.J.) – In the very near future, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the Borough of Haworth as follows:

Sunset Avenue, from Lakeshore Drive eastward to Haworth Drive

Haworth Drive, from Sunset Avenue northward to Haworth Avenue

Haworth Avenue, from Haworth Drive eastward to Schraalenburgh Road

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

