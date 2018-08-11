“MUSIC AT THE BARN” FREE CONCERT SERIES CONTINUES WITH THE CHARLIE JONES GROUP by

Friday, August 10 2018 @ 10:06 AM EDT

News & Views

ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 26 AT THE WORTENDYKE BARN, PARK RIDGE

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring The Charlie Jones Group on Sunday, August 26, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a County Historic Site, in Park Ridge, NJ.

Limited seating is available; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets. The museum will open to visitors at noon before the concerts and during intermission.

It is an understatement to say Charlie Jones is a good guitarist. Charlie Jones is a FANTASTIC guitarist. A masterful artist of great dexterity who transmits pure emotion while easily gliding across musical genres of rock, blues, straight-ahead jazz and fusion. He is also a songwriter and educator and has been a fixture in the tri-state music scene since the 1970's. He has performed with many great jazz and R&B artists, including Bettye Lavette, Big John Patton, Illinois Jacquet, Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Jesse Morrison, Larry Young, Lonnie Youngblood, Buddy Miles and Larry Coryell. Mr. Jones has instructed music at New York University, William Paterson College, Ramapo College and continues to teach privately to students of all levels. His last 2005 CD recording was appropriately entitled “Charlie Jones” and a long-awaited new recording is currently under works.

The other very talented musicians making-up the Charlie Jones Group are Danny Johnson on drums, Kevin Kiley on harmonica/vocals and Earl Sauls on bass. Top-notch musicians that are friends? A sure-fire recipe for a great musical happening- don’t miss out. For more band info, go to: http://www.charliejonesmusic.com/

The free outdoor music series will continue with the following:

Sunday, September 23, 4 pm – 6:30 pm, featuring: The Reggie Pittman/Loren Daniels Quartet (Rhythm & Blues/Jazz)

Sunday, October 28, 1 pm -3:30 pm, featuring: 8th Annual Bluegrass & Cider

About the Wortendyke Barn:

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn well into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. This New World Dutch Barn showcases Bergen County’s history through unique, educational exhibits designed to let you explore farm life.

In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm. The main feature of the museum is the barn itself, an outstanding example of the vernacular architecture referred to as a New World Dutch Barn.

This accessible pre-Revolutionary museum is located at 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, N.J. It is normally open seasonally on Sunday afternoons from noon to 4:00 p.m,, but it is currently undergoing some exhibit reconfiguring. Admission is free. Schools, scout troops and other organizations are welcome during the week by appointment.

For information on the museum, or to make a group appointment, call the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs, Bergen County Department of Parks, at (201) 336-7267 or e-mail [email protected] For concert info, please call 201-336-7292 or email [email protected]

