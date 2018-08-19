NY WATERWAY - NJ TRANSIT HUDSON GO PASS HELPS COMMUTERS AVOID ROUTE 495 CONSTRUCTION DELAYS by

Saturday, August 18 2018 @ 08:09 PM EDT

HUDSON GO PASS ALLOWS CUSTOMERS TO BYPASS LINCOLN TUNNEL, BUS TERMINAL AND SUBWAY

NY Waterway and NJ TRANSIT’s Hudson Go Pass allows customers to avoid the Route 495 construction delays and keeps passengers out of the Lincoln Tunnel, the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the New York City subway.

With the Hudson Go Pass, nywaterway.com/GoPass, commuters can save up to 30 minutes per trip and have the certainty of knowing that they will arrive at their destination on time – for as little as 37 cents more per trip, when compared to a monthly bus pass and MetroCard.

Commuters can get a Hudson Go Pass 10-Trip to Midtown from Port Imperial Weehawken for $85 (especially good to have on hand for those really bad commuting days). The monthly pass to Midtown, at $280, is cheaper than monthly parking in Manhattan. Discounted Go Passes to Downtown are also available.

NJ TRANSIT customers who ride the 156R, 158 and 159R bus routes (serving the Palisade Avenue/River Road corridor) or the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, are able to easily transfer to the NY Waterway ferry at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken for:

The eight-minute crossing to the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan.

The 16-minute trip to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan.

The 18-minute trip to Wall Street’s Pier 11.

At the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, free NY Waterway buses meet every arriving ferry for a seamless connection to multiple routes serving Midtown.

The Hudson Go Pass is offered all day, seven days a week for Midtown West 39th Street passengers and weekdays for Lower Manhattan passengers.

Total Hudson Go Pass fares for bus or light rail customers going to Midtown West 39th Street are $280 for a monthly pass and $85 for a 10-trip ticket.

Go Pass fares for bus or light rail commuters going to Lower Manhattan are $400 for a monthly pass and $130 for a 10-trip ticket.

NY Waterway customers can use the free Bus Locator App to see in real time the location of their free buses serving the Midtown West 39th Street Terminal on several routes.

Hudson Go Pass 10-trip tickets and monthly passes are on sale at NJ TRANSIT ticket vending machines at Hudson/Bergen Light Rail stations and at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal, as well as NJ TRANSIT’s ticket windows and ticket vending machines at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the Hoboken Terminal.

Customers who participate in tax-free purchase arrangements such as TransitChek or WageWorks should note that the federal government has raised the limit which can be set aside tax free to $260 per month.

For complete information, customers can visit nywaterway.com/GoPass or call NY Waterway Customer Service at 1-800-53-FERRY (800-533-3779) or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

