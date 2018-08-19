The Community Chest Launches 85th Anniversary History Exhibit at Englewood Public Library in September by

(Eastern Bergen County, NJ; August 17, 2018) -- The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization serving eastern Bergen County, continues its 85th anniversary celebration with a special history exhibition spanning over eight decades of making a difference in the community. The exhibit will be on display from Thursday, September 6 through Friday, September 28.

An Open House launches the exhibition at the library on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event. Light refreshments will be served.

This unique exhibition highlights The Community Chest's lengthy involvement and work in the area with a display of photos and historical documents charting the nonprofit organization's founding 85 years ago. This project is sponsored in partnership with the Englewood Historical Society and the Englewood Public Library, located at 31 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey.

"We enjoyed discovering the history of The Community Chest since its inception. Interesting letters were found from 1932 of recorded conversations among people, who had ideas to create a community chest, asking Elizabeth Cutter Morrow to lead the organization. Other documents showed the process the founders used to research the needs in the area by surveying the service agencies to determine if a community chest would be helpful," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest.

For more information about the exhibition or the Open House, contact Dr. Wimpfheimer at 201-568-7474.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need. With the motto, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”, The Chest’s mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. For further information about The Chest or to make a contribution, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

