New Bridge Medical Center is now a participating provider in Aetna’s network

PARAMUS, NJ, August 15, 2018 – New Bridge Medical Center has entered into a new agreement with Aetna. Effective immediately, New Bridge Medical Center and all New Bridge Medical Center employed physicians are now in-network with Aetna.

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is part of New Bridge Health, a healthcare system uniting services across the continuum of care. Care Plus Bergen, Inc., the not-for-profit operator of New Bridge Medical Center since October 1, 2017, is an innovative alliance between three world-class partners – Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Integrity House, and Care Plus NJ Inc. – manages the day-to-day operations of New Bridge Medical Center, strengthening the hospital’s core services of acute care, behavioral health, addiction treatment, and long-term care.

“One of the goals for New Bridge Medical Center is to ensure greater access to health care for all Bergen County residents, as New Bridge Medical Center continues to play a critical role in healthcare delivery for patients and families in Bergen County and across New Jersey,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of New Bridge Medical Center. “In addition to its role as a safety net facility, adding the ability for County residents who have health coverage through managed care plans to use the services of the County’s hospital is a vital component in our mission to become a destination facility providing quality and cost-effective inclusive care to all communities,” said Visconi.

“We are pleased to welcome New Bridge Medical Center to our network in New Jersey," said Michael Costa, executive director of Aetna's New Jersey and New York operations. "This agreement strengthens our commitment to the community by continuing to broaden and improve access to high-quality providers.”

By adding New Bridge Medical Center to its New Jersey network, Aetna has expanded its health care delivery system providing enhanced provider choice in Bergen County.

“On October 1, 2017, Care Plus Bergen, Inc., became the new tenant-operator of the County hospital, now known as New Bridge Medical Center. Since day one, we have worked together to explore new ways to improve and expand hospital services. This new partnership between the Medical Center and the Aetna managed care network is yet another step toward fulfilling my commitment to improve access to the services New Bridge offers,” said James J. Tedesco, III, Bergen County Executive. “I am proud of the work being done to provide quality healthcare for all County residents, including our veterans.”

By joining the Aetna network, consumers will have better access to the full range of health care services offered at New Bridge Medical Center. “With New Bridge Medical Center and its employed physician practice joining the Aetna network, it allows our medical staff and patient community to collaborate to reduce the cost of care, improve access, and ensure patients who need care get it when they need it,” said Barbara Palmer, MD, President of the medical staff at New Bridge Medical Center.

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

New Bridge Medical Center, a non-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services including acute care, behavioral health care, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission. New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.

New Bridge Medical Center offers acute medical services, including: 24/7 emergency department; surgical suites; physical rehabilitation; pharmacy; laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography) and more than 25 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Choice Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans.

About Aetna

