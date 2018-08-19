Bergen County Hosts Annual Korean Independence Celebration by

Sunday, August 19 2018 @ 08:11 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack) –Last night, the County of Bergen hosted its annual celebration of Korean Independence Day in the Piazza at One Bergen County Plaza, recognizing the 73rd anniversary of the date when the Korean peninsula was liberated from Japanese colonial rule. The event featured keynote remarks from Benjamin Choi, managing partner of the Choi Law Group, as well as remarks from the Deputy Consul General for the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in New York Sung Kyo Woo, Korean American Association of New Jersey President Elynn Park-Kim, and Bergen County Freeholders Steven Tanelli and Germaine Ortiz.

The event also honored the following individuals of Korean heritage:

Maestro Ben Byun-Hyun Rhee, Founder—Camerata New Jersey (Arts Contribution)

Hea Sun Jung, President & Artistic Director—Hea Sun Jung Korean Traditional Dance Academy of New Jersey (Cultural Contribution)

Hye Young Kang, Teacher—The Korean School of New Jersey (Educator Contribution)

John Bang, Esq., Attorney—Choi Law Group (Community Service)

Kyung Soon Oh & Si Jung Oh, Owners—Arirang Kimchi (Business Contribution)

Meong-Hyee Kim, LPN, Nurse—New Bridge Medical Center Long Term Care Division (Medical Contribution)

Event guests enjoyed cultural performances from the Camerata Men’s Choir and Hea Sun Jung Korean Traditional Dance Academy of New Jersey, as well as donated food from The Korean American Association of New Jersey (KAANJ), Lord Jesus Loves Presbyterian Church, Arirang Kimchi, Dong Chun Hong, Eun-Ha-Soo Catering, Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, Jeon-Ju Jan Chi Jip, Myung Dong Noodle House, Gaya Garden, and Han Sang. Photos of the event are included below.

