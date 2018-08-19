Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, August 19 2018 @ 10:57 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, August 19 2018 @ 10:57 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Hosts Annual Korean Independence Celebration

    Share

(Hackensack) –Last night, the County of Bergen hosted its annual celebration of Korean Independence Day in the Piazza at One Bergen County Plaza, recognizing the 73rd anniversary of the date when the Korean peninsula was liberated from Japanese colonial rule. The event featured keynote remarks from Benjamin Choi, managing partner of the Choi Law Group, as well as remarks from the Deputy Consul General for the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in New York Sung Kyo Woo, Korean American Association of New Jersey President Elynn Park-Kim, and Bergen County Freeholders Steven Tanelli and Germaine Ortiz.

The event also honored the following individuals of Korean heritage:

Maestro Ben Byun-Hyun Rhee, Founder—Camerata New Jersey (Arts Contribution)

Hea Sun Jung, President & Artistic Director—Hea Sun Jung Korean Traditional Dance Academy of New Jersey (Cultural Contribution)

Hye Young Kang, Teacher—The Korean School of New Jersey (Educator Contribution)

John Bang, Esq., Attorney—Choi Law Group (Community Service)

Kyung Soon Oh & Si Jung Oh, Owners—Arirang Kimchi (Business Contribution)

Meong-Hyee Kim, LPN, Nurse—New Bridge Medical Center Long Term Care Division (Medical Contribution)

Event guests enjoyed cultural performances from the Camerata Men’s Choir and Hea Sun Jung Korean Traditional Dance Academy of New Jersey, as well as donated food from The Korean American Association of New Jersey (KAANJ), Lord Jesus Loves Presbyterian Church, Arirang Kimchi, Dong Chun Hong, Eun-Ha-Soo Catering, Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, Jeon-Ju Jan Chi Jip, Myung Dong Noodle House, Gaya Garden, and Han Sang. Photos of the event are included below.

 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County Hosts Annual Korean Independence Celebration
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost