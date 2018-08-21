Motorcycle Escort Needed For “Moving Wall” Honoring Those Killed In Vietnam by

Tuesday, August 21 2018 @ 05:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

One of the most striking memorials to military killed in action is the Vietnam Wall in Washington, DC. To ensure that they receive the recognition due to them a scaled down version of the black wall with the names of all those killed, will be in Bergen County on Oct. 18.

To ensure that appropriate respect is afforded the wall, a motorcycle escort will accompany it to VFW Post 2867 in Garfield and to a park across from the Post at 340 Outwater Lane.

The event is being coordinated by Zeke Olender, Senior Vice Commander of the VFW post. Olender has issued an open invitation to all Bergen County residents to visit the Wall.

Both individual motorcyclists and clubs have been invited to participate as an honor guard for the wall as it moves to its location in the park.

Those wishing to participate should meet at the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel, 138 New Pehle Ave., Saddle Brook, at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18. Kickstands will be up at 9 a.m. The procession will make its way past several schools to afford the students to view the Moving Wall as it actually moves past their buildings.

The motorcyclists and others have been invited to also participate in erecting the sections of the wall.

Individual and clubs wishing to participate are requested to contact Bob Nesoff, who is coordinating the motorcycle escort, at either [email protected] or (201) 385-2000. This request is so that an idea of how large an escort will be participating and permit an order of procession to be established.

Advertisement