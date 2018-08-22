Pit bull stranded on ledge beneath Great Falls welcomed at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge
Just one day after torrential downpours in the area caused massive flooding of the Passaic River, a dog was spotted stuck on a ledge just a few feet above the river. A woman contacted animal control when she spotted him, helpless yet hopeful, staring up at her beneath the falls. With one phone call an amazing network of rescue personnel sprung to action and within minutes that call mobilized the fire department, animal control and animal rescue. That one phone call ended in the pup being safe and warm tonight with rescue.
Fire Capt. Scott Parkin rappelled down to the base of the Great Falls and slowly lured the pup toward him with food. The dog was understandably scared, and edged farther out on the ledge of rock hanging over the water. But, he recognized a kind hand and was able to be safely netted and raised an incredible height to the bridge above. Paterson appeared to be in good spirits and health, but due to the trauma he endured, he was immediately taken to the animal hospital by RBARI for examination.
As the leading no-kill shelter in Northern New Jersey, RBARI works closely with Paterson Animal Control to facilitate the rescue and adoption of homeless animals in the city. Joint efforts have saved countless lives and helped to decrease dog breeding, fighting and animal abuse. It is not uncommon for this collaboration to bring to life incredibly difficult rescue stories. Sadly, there is a history of people throwing dogs over the Great Falls.
It is not known how Paterson found himself trapped just feet above the Passaic River and beneath the roaring Great Falls, a spectacular sight about 12 hours after massive flooding in the area. But, we do know that Paterson’s story and the alliance of efforts he motivated, has been an inspiration to us all. Paterson’s story is not yet over. Please follow his medical update and his journey to finding his forever home at rbari.org, or follow us on Facebook / Instagram. And, please help us continue to rush to the scene of rescue and immediately intake animals in urgent need by making a donation at www.rbari.org/donate.Please help us save more lives each day by making a donation today. Operating as the leading no-kill animal shelter in Northern New Jersey, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit serving all of Northern New Jersey. RBARI does not receive state, local, or federal funding in order to care for the hundreds of dogs and cats that come through the doors each year. Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is founded on the belief that all animals have a natural right to humane treatment including proper care and safe shelter. Find out how you can help today at www.rbari.org.
