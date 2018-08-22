Pit bull stranded on ledge beneath Great Falls welcomed at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge by

Tuesday, August 21 2018 @ 06:30 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Just one day after torrential downpours in the area caused massive flooding of the Passaic River, a dog was spotted stuck on a ledge just a few feet above the river. A woman contacted animal control when she spotted him, helpless yet hopeful, staring up at her beneath the falls. With one phone call an amazing network of rescue personnel sprung to action and within minutes that call mobilized the fire department, animal control and animal rescue. That one phone call ended in the pup being safe and warm tonight with rescue.

Fire Capt. Scott Parkin rappelled down to the base of the Great Falls and slowly lured the pup toward him with food. The dog was understandably scared, and edged farther out on the ledge of rock hanging over the water. But, he recognized a kind hand and was able to be safely netted and raised an incredible height to the bridge above. Paterson appeared to be in good spirits and health, but due to the trauma he endured, he was immediately taken to the animal hospital by RBARI for examination.

As the leading no-kill shelter in Northern New Jersey, RBARI works closely with Paterson Animal Control to facilitate the rescue and adoption of homeless animals in the city. Joint efforts have saved countless lives and helped to decrease dog breeding, fighting and animal abuse. It is not uncommon for this collaboration to bring to life incredibly difficult rescue stories. Sadly, there is a history of people throwing dogs over the Great Falls.

It is not known how Paterson found himself trapped just feet above the Passaic River and beneath the roaring Great Falls, a spectacular sight about 12 hours after massive flooding in the area. But, we do know that Paterson’s story and the alliance of efforts he motivated, has been an inspiration to us all. Paterson’s story is not yet over. Please follow his medical update and his journey to finding his forever home at rbari.org, or follow us on Facebook / Instagram. And, please help us continue to rush to the scene of rescue and immediately intake animals in urgent need by making a donation at www.rbari.org/donate.

Advertisement