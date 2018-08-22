St. Joseph’s Health Launches New Clinically Integrated Network by

Committed to improving the patient experience, bettering the health of patient populations, and reducing the cost of healthcare – St. Joseph’s Health introduces a physician-led Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) called St. Joseph’s Health Partners.

PATERSON, AUGUST 22, 2018 – St. Joseph’s Health announces the launch of a new Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) - St. Joseph’s Health Partners - designed to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care that will enhance the health of residents in the community.

“The St. Joseph’s Health Partners network will enable better coordination and partnership among St. Joseph’s Health and area physicians, facilitating enhanced patient care,” said Kevin Slavin, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health. “This new venture moves us forward and is essential to transforming healthcare delivery.”

A CIN is a healthcare network that coordinates care across providers and sites-of-care in a manner that enhances value for consumers by improving quality and patient satisfaction, while lowering healthcare costs.

Over the past year, St. Joseph’s Health and the IPA of North Jersey have jointly hosted design and development sessions with physicians in the community to help determine the various aspects of the network that would benefit the greater Northern New Jersey community. A broad cross-section of physician leaders spent more than 1,000 hours in planning and development.



“St. Joseph’s Health Partners is a physician-led organization in collaboration with St. Joseph’s Health leadership,” said Anthony Losardo, MD, President of the IPA of North Jersey, which represents over 400 independent physicians affiliated with St. Joseph’s Health. “This partnership will help physicians and healthcare providers across the region provide the best possible care to individual patients as well as broad populations.”

The new organization will utilize a data driven approach to sharing best practices across the network that will allow members to reduce gaps in care, lower total healthcare costs and improve the health of patients and communities served by the network. The benefit to patients will be the ability to receive coordinated care from a network of expert providers who are committed to high quality care that leads to improved outcomes.

“This region is home to some of the nation’s best healthcare providers and, combining that experience with the breadth and depth of our collective resources, we will enable the participating groups to efficiently gather, share and utilize clinical data to identify and adopt patient-focused, evidence-based best practices,” said James Giordano, Executive Director of St. Joseph’s Health Partners.



St. Joseph’s Health Partners will care for several patient populations and initiatives as part of its focus areas. Some of those initiatives will include management of chronic diseases and preventative screenings, reducing the cost of care, improving efficiency, avoiding unplanned hospital readmissions, preventable care and overall quality improvement.

