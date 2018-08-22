Seminars on Caring for Your Heart Set for Local Libraries
Seminars on Caring for Your Heart Set for September 12 at North Bergen Public Library and September 19 at Guttenberg’s Resource Center
Event Name: Health Seminars on Caring for Your Heart
Locations/Dates/Times:
Wednesday, September 12
6 p.m.
North Bergen Public Library
8411 Bergenline Avenue
Wednesday, September 19
6 p.m.
Guttenberg’s Resource Center
Galaxy Towers Mall
7002 Kennedy Blvd. East, Unit M4
Cost: FREE Admission. FREE refreshments will be provided. FREE Parking. FREE Transportation Available.
Registration Contact:
Nikki Mederos (201-854-5702)
Details:
All are welcome to attend one of the upcoming health seminars to learn about heart health risks and tips on how to be on the path to a heart healthy life.
About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center serves a population of 400,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
