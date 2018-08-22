Seminars on Caring for Your Heart Set for Local Libraries by

Wednesday, August 22 2018 @ 10:29 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Seminars on Caring for Your Heart Set for September 12 at North Bergen Public Library and September 19 at Guttenberg’s Resource Center

Event Name: Health Seminars on Caring for Your Heart

Locations/Dates/Times:

Wednesday, September 12

6 p.m.

North Bergen Public Library

8411 Bergenline Avenue

Wednesday, September 19

6 p.m.

Guttenberg’s Resource Center

Galaxy Towers Mall

7002 Kennedy Blvd. East, Unit M4

Cost: FREE Admission. FREE refreshments will be provided. FREE Parking. FREE Transportation Available.

Registration Contact:

Nikki Mederos (201-854-5702)

Details:

All are welcome to attend one of the upcoming health seminars to learn about heart health risks and tips on how to be on the path to a heart healthy life.

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center

Advertisement