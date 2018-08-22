Verismo Opera's Bring the Family Opens Season With Discounts for Norma by

(Bergen County, New Jersey; August 21, 2018) – The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, the house opera company of the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC), opens in September the Bring the Family to the Opera. This well-received program introduces children and the extended family to live, fully staged performances of grand opera, as the composer intended.

On September 13, 14, and 15, the program's 40% off special ticket rate on $55 and $45 tickets with promotion code (NORMA) goes on sale to see Vincenzo Bellini's Norma. The grand opera company performs Norma only on October 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at bergenPAC, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, in Englewood, New Jersey. Traditional staging is featured with magnificent Italian designed sets and a full orchestra. The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles projected.

“Verismo Opera's highly successful Bring the Family to the Opera allows extended families and their children to see and enjoy traditional opera, as the composer intended. Youngsters are taken to ancient Rome to the time of the druids and see the cast perform in period costumes on the stage accompanied by a live orchestra and a full chorus. We want children and their families to experience quality, affordable operatic performances. After all, children are the future life blood of the arts,” said opera legend Lucine Amara, Artistic Director of the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera.

Special Ticket Rates

From September 13 through October 28, 2018, special ticket rate offers for senior citizens and children will be on sale exclusively to see Norma. Senior citizens purchasing regular-priced tickets are entitled to a 10 percent discount. The company is offering a reduced rate of $10 on all tickets for children, ages 12 and under. The special rates may not be combined with other offers.

These offers may be purchased only at bergenPAC’s box office, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey, and by calling (201) 227-1030 or toll-free at 1-888-PACSHOW. Special ticket rates are not available online. All special ticket offers must be requested before the purchase.

Group Rates

Group discounts are available on $55 and $45 tickets now only with a minimum purchase of ten tickets. For special group rates only, contact Ms. Hawks at [email protected] This discount is not available online.

Regularly priced tickets are on sale and may be purchased online at www.bergenpac.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person at bergenPAC’s box office, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey, and by calling (201) 227-1030 or toll-free at 1-888-PACSHOW. The 2018 season is made possible, in part, with funds provided by the New Jersey Council on the Arts/Department of State, through grant funds administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.

Accessible Site

The theatre is handicapped accessible and designated handicapped parking is available in the parking lot. Restrooms are available for wheelchair access. The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is committed to ensuring its programs and services are accessible.

About New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera

For 29 years, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, has been an integral part of the region’s classical music culture. Led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, Verismo Opera is the Bergen Performing Arts Center's house opera company. Verismo Opera provides performing opportunities for artists through semi-annual productions and concerts, directs an international vocal competition drawing artists worldwide, and organizes opera workshops and master classes.

For information, visit Verismo Opera's web site, www.verismopera.org; follow the company on Facebook, http://bit.ly/9JXTP8, or Twitter @NJVerismoOpera; or call (201) 886-0561.

