LEFKES TO BRING SUMPTUOUS TASTES OF GREECE TO ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS by

Wednesday, August 22 2018 @ 10:54 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Fine Dining Establishment Opening Soon

(ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ - August 15, 2018) - The world-class delicacies of Greece prepared with the finest combination of old and new world ingredients will soon be pleasing the palettes of discerning diners when Lefkes opens its doors. Look for the best in Greek cuisine to be served later this month.

"I'm thrilled to bring traditional and unique Greek dishes created with a gastronomic passion and integrity for time-honored and modern Mediterranean meals to Englewood Cliffs," said Stavros Aktipis, owner of Kellari Hospitality Group and proprietor of Lefkes. "The Lefkes team looks forward to providing a top-notch dining experience to its patrons."

The Lefkes menu stands out for its creation by Anastatios “Tasos” Ntoumas, the award-winning chef of Lefkes Athens and Lefkes Santorini. Ntoumas was named Chef of the Year in 2018 and 2017 by the prestigious website, estiatoria.gr, and is an ambassador for Greek Taste Beyond Borders.

His culinary offerings will include an array of dishes influenced by Greek classics with a savory, modern flavor sure to delight customers. Meals will be sourced farm-to-table with the freshest ingredients and prepared to the highest standards. Fish will be flown in daily.

The two-story, upscale establishment with approachable prices will feature a spacious, simple elegant dining space including a Raw Bar Lounge with an extensive wine list, outdoor patio with a fire pit, and private rooms for corporate events and family celebrations.

Lefkes will open its doors at 495 Sylvan Avenue (9W), Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, at the entrance to the Palisades Parkway.

Serving Lunch, Dinner Hours of Operation Monday to Thursday, 11:30am – 11pm|Friday and Saturday, 11:30am – 1am| Sundays 11:30am- 11pm. www.kellarigroup.com and 201.408.4444.

About Lefkes

About Chef Anastatios “Tasos” Ntoumas

Lefkes Englewood Cliffs features dishes created by foremost Greek Chef Anastatios “Tasos” Ntoumas, who operates Lefkes Santorini and Lefkes Athens. Chef Ntoumas was named Chef of the Year in 2018 and 2017 by the prestigious website, estiatoria.gr, and is an ambassador for Greek Taste Beyond Borders. Born in Greece, Chef Ntoumas immigrated to Germany and also gained culinary experience in France and Switzerland. He opened his first restaurant, in German, at age 18. He eventually returned to Greece, where he is the Executive Chef of Lefkes Athens and Lefkes Santorini for the past 25 years. Chef Ntousmas was a participant in the First Hellenic Gastronomy Conference in 2018 and is dedicated to spreading his distinctive tastes and exotic flavors throughout the world.

About Kellari Hospitality Group

