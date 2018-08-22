The Valley Hospital Foundation Announces $35M Donation in Support of New Hospital Project by

Wednesday, August 22 2018 @ 11:02 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“These gifts represent a tremendous start to our philanthropic efforts to support the project and we are very grateful to these donors for their generosity,” said David Bohan, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, The Valley Hospital Foundation. “Building the new hospital is an important chapter in Valley’s history, as it will ensure that Valley can continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community as it has since the 1950s.”

“These generous donations, along with other gifts already received, represent a noteworthy start to our effort to seek community support for the new hospital,” Bohan said. “We look forward to working with donors at every level of giving to make the new Valley Hospital in Paramus a reality.”

In January of last year, Valley announced plans to develop a new hospital that will be part of a comprehensive healthcare campus developed on over 40 acres off Winters Avenue in Paramus. The new hospital will be co-located with Valley’s same-day-surgery, oncology and outpatient women’s and children’s services.

“With the help of these very generous gifts, Valley looks to build on its tradition of exceptional care and compassionate service by building a new, modern, state-of-the-art hospital,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System. “By incorporating a range of outpatient services, as well as the new hospital, our Paramus campus will serve as a convenient health and wellness destination for the area.”

Speaking on behalf of the donor who wishes to remain anonymous, Bohan said,” This gift was given out of loyalty and support of Valley and of this important project, and to send a message that philanthropic support of this project is essential.”

“We are pleased to be able to extend this gift in support of the new hospital,” said J.T. Bolger, Treasurer of The Bolger Foundation. “David Bolger has one guiding philanthropic principle: he wants to ensure his generosity enhances the quality of life of all citizens. By making this gift, The Bolger Foundation continues our longstanding support of Valley Health System and the community.”

The planned site for the new hospital campus is just 2.5 miles from its current location in Ridgewood and directly across the street from the hospital’s comprehensive cancer and same-day-surgery centers. The site is also located near the Fashion Center, Paramus Park and the site of Valley’s outpatient women’s and children’s services office complex (the former Mack-Cali building).

Valley anticipates being able to present the site plan —including designs for the new hospital —to the Borough of Paramus and to the community later this year. The hospital anticipates that the new hospital will open its doors in 2023.

To stay updated with the latest news about The “New” Valley Hospital, please visit TheNewValleyHospital.com. You may also contact the Foundation at directly at 201-291-6300, or visit ValleyHospitalFoundation.org.

-###-

Photo caption: Shown in front from left to right are: Tom Wells and J.T. Bolger, Trustees, The Bolger Foundation; David Bohan, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, The Valley Hospital Foundation; Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System; Richard LaBarbiera, Mayor of Paramus; Vic Wortmann, Chairman, The Valley Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees; Cipora Schwartz, Honorary Trustee, The Valley Hospital Foundation; and Janet Hunt, Trustee, The Valley Hospital Foundation.

