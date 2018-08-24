Violin Students (ages 4-13) Learn “Heartbreaker” By Led Zeppelin with Sybarite5 by

Thursday, August 23 2018 @ 11:44 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, NJ – August 23, 2018) The Elisabeth Morrow School is honored to have welcomed the groundbreaking, Sybarite5 (S5) to the 23rd year of the Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival. Sybarite5 taught students their cover of “Heartbreaker,” originally by Led Zeppelin, in a public session with over 200 young musicians of the Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival.

Sybarite5 has performed at Caramoor Center for the Arts, Wolf Trap Opera, Interlochen Center for the Arts and many others, with international appearances at Canada’s Tuckamore Music Festival, the New Docta International Music Festival in Cordoba, Argentina, and the Osaka Festa in Osaka, Japan. Highlights include performances in 43 states and counting, from the Library of Congress and St. Paul’s Schubert Club to Anchorage Concert Association, as well as concerts in their home of New York City at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Apple Store and the 92nd Street Y.

About Summer String Festival: The program taking place August 13 – 17th is a week long violin intensive for 230 children 4 – 13 years of age made up of violinists, violists, cellists, harpists and bassists will rehearse and perform Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, Bartok and Bach in an instructional and joyful music training program created by Amelia Gold, Music Director for The Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival and The Elisabeth Morrow School. Gold is a Juilliard graduate and accomplished violinist who has accompanied Madonna, toured with the Juilliard Orchestra in France, and coached Meryl Streep for her role in Music of the Heart.

Over 300 students auditioned for the Festival last May, some from as far away as Paris and Korea. Among the accepted students, one-third of the children selected by Gold to participate come from underserved communities within New York and New Jersey. Many of these students will receive scholarships and financial aid funded by The Russell Berrie Foundation and private donations. A team of highly trained musicians including faculty String Festival alumni will provide the students with individualized and in-depth training.

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

Advertisement