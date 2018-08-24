LOCAL PITMASTER ROB CHO BRINGING KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ TO RIDGEWOOD by

Thursday, August 23 2018 @ 11:51 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - On Friday, August 31, 2018, the latest pop up from Chef Robert Austin Cho — whose Westwood restaurant Kimchi Smoke BBQ was recently named in Food and Wine’s “The Best BBQ in Every State” (https://bit.ly/2JVCbUX) — will pair his life changing Chonut and legendary Bad as Texas Brisket with the “Best Ice Cream in Bergen County” (https://bit.ly/2MKYS3H) — as chosen by NJ.com.

For the occasion, ice cream shop owner Mike Elias will be releasing “The Creamsicle”, which has bits of candied oranges that take 14 days to make.



Also on the menu will be Korean Street Corn Dogs, which are crafted with a mozzarella tip that is coated in panko, fried, and then rubbed in sugar and drizzled with ketchup, sriracha, and Cho’s housemade remoulade.

Advertisement