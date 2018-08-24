Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 24 2018 @ 11:18 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 24 2018 @ 11:18 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

LOCAL PITMASTER ROB CHO BRINGING KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ TO RIDGEWOOD

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - On Friday, August 31, 2018, the latest pop up from Chef Robert Austin Cho — whose Westwood restaurant Kimchi Smoke BBQ was recently named in Food and Wine’s “The Best BBQ in Every State” (https://bit.ly/2JVCbUX)  — will pair his life changing Chonut and legendary Bad as Texas Brisket with the “Best Ice Cream in Bergen County” (https://bit.ly/2MKYS3H) — as chosen by NJ.com.

The popup will be located at Ice Cream by Mike (305 E Ridgewood Ave) in Ridgewood and is from 5:00pm till 10:00pm.

For the occasion, ice cream shop owner Mike Elias will be releasing “The Creamsicle”, which has bits of candied oranges that take 14 days to make.

Also on the menu will be Korean Street Corn Dogs, which are crafted with a mozzarella tip that is coated in panko, fried, and then rubbed in sugar and drizzled with ketchup, sriracha, and Cho’s housemade remoulade.

Ice Cream by Mike serves high quality, homemade ice cream and toppings seven days a week (in season) at 305 E Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood. Open since 2014 in Hackensack ― before moving to Ridgewood for the 2018 season ― owner Michael Elias makes everything from scratch, on-premises and in small batches.

He begins with a base using local farm fresh eggs and cream. Both classic and artisan flavors are available, crafted with ingredients like Valrhona chocolate, pure Tahitian vanilla beans and fresh mint. The menu includes many rotating classics like chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and chocolate pecan ― plus various seasonal options as ingredients become available, like strawberry, peach and pumpkin. There’s soft serve and plenty of classic toppings like homemade hot fudge and sprinkles.

Ice Cream by Mike is open seven days a week beginning at 11AM. More information can be found at www.icecreambymike.com or by following the shop on Facebook and Instagram at @icecreambymike
  LOCAL PITMASTER ROB CHO BRINGING KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ TO RIDGEWOOD
Recent News
