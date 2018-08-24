LOCAL PITMASTER ROB CHO BRINGING KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ TO RIDGEWOOD
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - On Friday, August 31, 2018, the latest pop up from Chef Robert Austin Cho — whose Westwood restaurant Kimchi Smoke BBQ was recently named in Food and Wine’s “The Best BBQ in Every State” (https://bit.ly/2JVCbUX) — will pair his life changing Chonut and legendary Bad as Texas Brisket with the “Best Ice Cream in Bergen County” (https://bit.ly/2MKYS3H) — as chosen by NJ.com.The popup will be located at Ice Cream by Mike (305 E Ridgewood Ave) in Ridgewood and is from 5:00pm till 10:00pm.
For the occasion, ice cream shop owner Mike Elias will be releasing “The Creamsicle”, which has bits of candied oranges that take 14 days to make.
Also on the menu will be Korean Street Corn Dogs, which are crafted with a mozzarella tip that is coated in panko, fried, and then rubbed in sugar and drizzled with ketchup, sriracha, and Cho’s housemade remoulade.
He begins with a base using local farm fresh eggs and cream. Both classic and artisan flavors are available, crafted with ingredients like Valrhona chocolate, pure Tahitian vanilla beans and fresh mint. The menu includes many rotating classics like chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and chocolate pecan ― plus various seasonal options as ingredients become available, like strawberry, peach and pumpkin. There’s soft serve and plenty of classic toppings like homemade hot fudge and sprinkles.
Ice Cream by Mike is open seven days a week beginning at 11AM. More information can be found at www.icecreambymike.com or by following the shop on Facebook and Instagram at @icecreambymike
What's Related