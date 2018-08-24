BERGEN COUNTY STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Thursday, August 23 2018 @ 12:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Students from Bergen County, NJ, have been named to the Dean’s List at Berkeley College for the spring 2018 semester.

“We take pride in these students and their academic accomplishments,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “As they prepare to graduate and progress toward their future successes, their work ethic and talent will serve them well.”

The following students from Bergen County have been recognized:

- Tyler Bisig of Oradell

- Alexander Verdaguer of Paramus

Berkeley College students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better with a minimum of 12 academic credits quality for the Dean’s List.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,100 students – including more than 440 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For five consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

