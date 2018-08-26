Bergen County Will Enhance Rowing and Sailing Access in Riverside County Park Project Will Replace Boat Dock by

HACKENSACK – Bergen County officials recently approved a contract to replace the boat dock located at the North Arlington section of Riverside County Park, a project that will improve the south Bergen park and expand public access to the river for recreation. This action reflects the continued commitment of both County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders to provide Bergen County residents with diverse recreational opportunities throughout the county parks system.

Resolution #776-18, adopted by the Freeholders on Wednesday August 15, authorizes a contract with Empire Construction to provide the new docks. The new docks will feature two points of access, and will extend further into the water to allow easier docking and disembarking for rowers and kayakers. The existing dock will be repurposed by the County for later use at another park location.

“This initiative continues my administration’s commitment to enhancing our county parks system and its recreational offerings,” said Bergen County Executive Tedesco. “The new docks will provide safe, expanded access to an underserved waterway for activities including crew, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. We are excited to provide the public with more opportunities to enjoy our rivers and waterfronts.”

“The new docks will continue our efforts to enhance Riverside County Park as it expands access to the Passaic River for our residents of south Bergen, especially for the high school rowing teams in the area who use this park to practice and compete on the water,” said Freeholder Steve Tanelli, who chairs the Freeholder Parks Committee. “As a resident of North Arlington myself, I know how precious open space can be in south Bergen and the importance of making the most of our existing parks. Projects like this uphold our commitment to improve all of our County parks and provide a wide range of recreation activities to our residents.”

