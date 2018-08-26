Schedule of Upcoming Free Community Health Screenings by

Sunday, August 26 2018 @ 06:44 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Northern NJ – Hudson and Bergen counties) -- Throughout the year, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center takes an active role in our local communities to provide free health screenings and education programs. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) recognized Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Outreach Program with its Community Outreach Award for its unique and effective methods of reaching out to better serve the healthcare needs of area residents.

The following is a schedule of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s FREE Health Screenings that will be held in our local communities in the coming months. For more information, please call Suleima Rosario-Diaz at 201-854-5793.

Sunday, August 26

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anhelo Church, 555 Palisade Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ

(Free screenings include HgbA1c diabetes.)

Wednesday, August 29

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Grace Church Van Vorst, 39 Erie St., Jersey City, NJ

(Free screenings include blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Thursday, August 30

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cliffside Park Senior Center, 550 Gorge Rd., Cliffside Park, NJ

(Free screenings include blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Wednesday, Sept 5

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Weehawken Senior Building, 525 Gregory Ave., Weehawken, NJ

(Free screenings include blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Thursday, September 6

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Weehawken Senior Building, 4800 Park Ave., Weehawken, NJ

(Free screenings include blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Sunday, September 9

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Save Latin America Community Event - Jose Marti Freshman Academy, 1800 Summit Ave., Union City, NJ

(Free screenings include HgbA1c diabetes, blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Saturday, September 15

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dvine Konektion, 611 56th St., West New York, NJ

(Free screenings include HgbA1c diabetes, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.

Wednesday, September 26

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Grace Church Van Vorst, 39 Erie St., Jersey City, NJ

(Free screenings include blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Thursday, September 27

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cliffside Park Senior Center, 550 Gorge Rd., Cliffside Park, NJ

(Free screenings include blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

About Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 400,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

Advertisement