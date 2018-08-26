NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION PRESENTS 10TH ANNUAL A TASTE OF BERGEN FEATURING CELEBRITY CHEF CHRIS HOLLAND
(Paramus, NJ) –The New Bridge Medical Center Foundation presents the 10th Annual A Taste of Bergen on Monday, November 12th at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. A Taste of Bergen is a fun-filled evening featuring entertainment, fine dining from Bergen County’s best restaurants, desserts, beverages, raffles and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s support of patients and long-term care residents, as well as Stigma-Free mental health and substance abuse initiatives, education and outreach. Tickets to attend the event are $100 each. There is no charge for restaurant participation.
John Cosgrove, Chairman, The Foundation supporting New Bridge Medical Center
Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, New Bridge Medical Center
Celebrity Chef Chris Holland, 2017 Grand Champion Food Network’s Chopped
More than 30 of Bergen County’s best restaurants including:
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza-Fair Lawn
Ben and Jerry's
Blue Moon Mexican Café
Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Maggiano's Little Italy
Miller's Alehouse
Morton's the Steakhouse
Nicastro Gourmet Sauces
Oceanaire Seafood Room
Park West Tavern
Pier 115
Sofia
The Capital Grille
The Dog and Cask
The Martini Grill
The Melting Pot
The Shannon Rose Irish Pub
And more…
Monday, November 12, 2018
6:00 p.m.
The Venetian
546 River Dr.
Garfield, NJ 07026
The Foundation is the fundraising arm of New Bridge Medical Center and is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those served by the hospital, supporting educational programs for professionals, consumers, and caregivers and educating the broader community about health issues and services available at the medical center.
For more information on attending A Taste of Bergen, participating as a featured restaurant or raffle donations, please click here. For media planning to attend, please contact Donnalee Corrieri at 201.225.7141 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
About New Bridge Medical Center
New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.
New Bridge Medical Center, a safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive and inclusive services including long-term care, behavioral health care and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, which is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Additionally, with 323 beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.
New Bridge Medical Center offers acute medical services, including: 24/7 emergency department; surgical suites; physical rehabilitation; pharmacy; laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography) and more than 26 ambulatory specialties available through its ambulatory care center.
