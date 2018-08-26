NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION PRESENTS 10TH ANNUAL A TASTE OF BERGEN FEATURING CELEBRITY CHEF CHRIS HOLLAND by

Sunday, August 26 2018 @ 06:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Paramus, NJ) –The New Bridge Medical Center Foundation presents the 10th Annual A Taste of Bergen on Monday, November 12th at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. A Taste of Bergen is a fun-filled evening featuring entertainment, fine dining from Bergen County’s best restaurants, desserts, beverages, raffles and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s support of patients and long-term care residents, as well as Stigma-Free mental health and substance abuse initiatives, education and outreach. Tickets to attend the event are $100 each. There is no charge for restaurant participation.

John Cosgrove, Chairman, The Foundation supporting New Bridge Medical Center

Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, New Bridge Medical Center

Celebrity Chef Chris Holland, 2017 Grand Champion Food Network’s Chopped

More than 30 of Bergen County’s best restaurants including:

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza-Fair Lawn

Ben and Jerry's

Blue Moon Mexican Café

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Maggiano's Little Italy

Miller's Alehouse

Morton's the Steakhouse

Nicastro Gourmet Sauces

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Park West Tavern

Pier 115

Sofia

The Capital Grille

The Dog and Cask

The Martini Grill

The Melting Pot

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub

And more…

Monday, November 12, 2018

6:00 p.m.

The Venetian

546 River Dr.

Garfield, NJ 07026

The Foundation is the fundraising arm of New Bridge Medical Center and is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those served by the hospital, supporting educational programs for professionals, consumers, and caregivers and educating the broader community about health issues and services available at the medical center.

For more information on attending A Taste of Bergen, participating as a featured restaurant or raffle donations, please click here. For media planning to attend, please contact Donnalee Corrieri at 201.225.7141 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

New Bridge Medical Center, a safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive and inclusive services including long-term care, behavioral health care and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, which is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Additionally, with 323 beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.

New Bridge Medical Center offers acute medical services, including: 24/7 emergency department; surgical suites; physical rehabilitation; pharmacy; laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography) and more than 26 ambulatory specialties available through its ambulatory care center.

