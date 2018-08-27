APPLEBEE’S OFFERS FAMILIES AN END OF SUMMER TREAT WITH A LABOR DAY KIDS EAT FREE SPECIAL FEATURING NEW MENU ITEMS by

Kids 12 and Under Eat Free Monday, September 3

ALLENDALE, NJ (August 27, 2018) – Labor Day marks the end of summer, making it the perfect day to spend quality time with family before schedules are jam packed again. On Monday, September 3, families are invited to celebrate the much-needed holiday and enjoy a kids eat free special, featuring new menu items at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® locations in New Jersey.

Specifically, families who dine-in at Applebee’s on Labor Day will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children ages 12 and under can choose any entrée on the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk, chocolate milk or lemonade. The new Kids’ Menu items include Cheesy Pizza, Chicken Quesadilla, Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Taco, Cheeseburger, Mott’s® Apple Sauce Cup and Kids’ Orange Juice. Applebee’s Kids’ Menu offers 21 menu items and more than 200 combinations of entrées, sides and beverages, to create Kids LiveWell – approved meals.

The Kids Eat Free special is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

