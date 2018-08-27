The 2019 Kidz Cabaret Series by

Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents The 2019 Kidz Cabaret Series

Bubble Trouble

SATURDAY, JAN. 19, 2018 – 1 & 3 PM

$19

The Pop Ups

SATURDAY, FEB. 2, 2018 – 1 & 3 PM

$19

Turtle Dance Music

SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2018 – 1 & 3 PM

$19

Pirate School

SATURDAY, APRIL 13, 2018 – 1 & 3 PM

$19

**Buy three shows together at the box office to get $5 off each ticket

**All performances are sensory-friendly

In addition to general admission seating, sensory-friendly performances are designed to make patrons more comfortable with aspects like softer sound levels and keeping the room’s lights on at a lower level. The audience is free to stand, move around and talk during the performance. The theater staff is also trained to be accommodating and welcoming to families’ needs.

The 2019 Kidz Cabaret Series performances are at 1 & 3 p.m. and include Bubble Trouble on Jan. 19, The Pop Ups on Feb. 2, Turtle Dance Music on March 2 and Pirate School on April 13. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Bubble Trouble

A bubble volcano. Bubble roller coaster. A kid in a bubble? Jeff Boyer takes bubbles to the max in this one-man bubble extravaganza. It’s the craziest, most creative bubble show around. Jeff juggles bubbles, sculpts and builds with bubbles, makes fog-filled bubbles and more. Mixing comedy, music and a unique level of community participation, he engages and delights audiences of all ages.

The Pop Ups

Brooklyn musicians Jason Rabinowitz and Jacob Stein are The Pop Ups, a Grammy-nominated children’s musical duo. They have toured with Yo Gabba Gabba Live and perform their rock and roll puppet musical live show across the country.

Turtle Dance Music

Turtle Dance Music aims to spark children’s curiosity and imaginations through interactive, inclusive musical performances that use a wide range of instruments, stuffed animals, games and technology. The performance is geared for ages Pre-K and up.

Pirate School

David Engel’s Pirate School! is a madcap, swashbuckling solo variety show for ages 4 and up. This riotous, interactive pirate escapade satisfies children’s universal curiosity for the briny buccaneers of yore, while promoting everyday polite behavior and social-courage.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

