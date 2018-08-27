Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center to Host “A Matter of Balance” Classes by

Monday, August 27 2018

(Northern NJ – Hudson and Bergen counties) -- Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center will host a series of “A Matter of Balance” classes on preventing falls and improving balance for local seniors and people who have experienced a fall or are worried about falling.

Registration is required, please call Suleima Rosario-Diaz at 201-854-5793.

The 2-hour classes will be held on the following dates in the Auditorium at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, 7600 River Road, North Bergen, NJ:

August 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

September 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

September 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

September 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 400,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 202-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

