Suicide at DCCP Office in Paramus by

Monday, August 27 2018 @ 08:22 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Upon arrival Paramus officers immediately determined that a 57 yoa, female employee of DCCP had shot herself with a handgun inside of her office. The victim was immediately transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS in grave condition. Unfortunately, the victim later died in the hospital. As per procedure the case is being investigated by Detectives of the Paramus Police Department, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office and investigators from NJDCCP.

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]

