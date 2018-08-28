Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, August 28 2018 @ 07:06 AM EDT
Tuesday, August 28 2018 @ 07:06 AM EDT
Suicide at DCCP Office in Paramus

On Monday, August 27, 2018, at approximately 9:45 AM, the Paramus Police Department responded to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, (DCPP) located at 240 Frisch Court, Paramus NJ, in regards to a report of an injured person located within their offices.  

Upon arrival Paramus officers immediately determined that a 57 yoa, female employee of DCCP had shot herself with a handgun inside of her office. The victim was immediately transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS in grave condition. Unfortunately, the victim later died in the hospital. As per procedure the case is being investigated by Detectives of the Paramus Police Department,  assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office and investigators from NJDCCP.

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg
Chief of Police
Paramus Police Department
O-201-262-3400
[email protected]

