New Bridge Medical Center CEO Deb Visconi featured speaker at the Interfaith Summit by

Tuesday, August 28 2018 @ 10:02 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

on the Impact of the Opioid Crisis and the Role of Spiritual Leaders

(Paramus, NJ) New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO, Deborah Visconi, was a featured speaker among a panel of distinguished leaders at the Interfaith Summit on the Impact of the Opioid Crisis and the Role of Spiritual Leaders. This day-long summit, held on August 28 in New Brunswick, was co-sponsored by The New Brunswick Theological Seminary for Clergy Care and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA).

“As a leader in the battle against the opioid epidemic, New Bridge Medical Center is at the forefront of offering innovative programs to those suffering from this disease and leveraging the power of partnerships through our work with the Attorney General, the Bergen County Prosecutors’ Office, Integrity House, and all our community partners,” said NBMC President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “I am honored to have been selected to speak at this important summit and provide insight on the opioid crisis from a hospital administration prospective.”

About New Bridge Medical Center

Advertisement