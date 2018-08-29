FSR Continues Tradition of Community Concern with Annual Support of United Way’s “Backpacks 4 Kids” School Supply Program by

Tuesday, August 28 2018 @ 10:04 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Manufacturer helps local kids prepare for school with backpacks filled with supplies

Woodland Park, NJ (August 28, 2018) — FSR, located in Woodland Park, New Jersey, takes its role as a local business as seriously as its role as an international manufacturer of audio video products.

Not only does the company lend a hand, and financial support to industry charities such as the annual Drunk Unkles concert during InfoComm, FSR continually gives back to its home county in New Jersey by supporting the United Way of Passaic County’s “Backpacks 4 Kids” program. Once again FSR, under the leadership of president and County resident Jan Sandri, has joined with other local businesses and the United Way to fill backpacks with learning tools and classroom essentials, including notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils, and crayons, along with lunch boxes, so local students are equipped for the school year ahead.

“Backpacks 4 Kids” is part of a greater United Way initiative and a combined effort between area businesses to provide basic school supplies to children and to encourage an increase of academic success and higher graduation rates of children in Passaic County schools.

“So much of what we do at FSR is wrapped around giving students the very best tools to succeed,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “Our dedication to creativity and learning is reflected in our products, and that commitment is carried out on a local level by supporting our own county’s kids with much-needed supplies. We’re so happy we can help and give students a proper start for the school year.”

Photo:

From left to right: Jan Sandri, FSR president; Lynne Faye, HR manager; Yvonne Zuidema, president & CEO United Way of Passaic County; Ashley Casale, marketing assistant

FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, connectivity boxes and collaboration systems from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

